Yasiel Puig has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in regards to sports bets he placed using an illegal gambling operation. He has agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000. He'll make his initial appearance in the District Court on November 15th.

Yasiel Puig was in debt to a gambling service. After paying off the debt, which was $200,000, he then placed 899 bets between the dates of July 4th to September 29th of 2019. He placed bets on tennis, football, and basketball games.

Yasiel Puig tried to hide the fact that he was gambling with the service. He claimed to only know the man operating the illegal gambling ring from baseball. However, agents found a phone conversation from Puig stating that he lied to the FBI.

Puig's agent thinks the situation is getting misreported and blown out of proportion.

It's a shame that he is caught up in this. MLB fans can't believe it. Puig was a fan-favorite among fans. He was one of the most electrifying baseball players to watch.

"That's a shame I thought he was turning it around," explained a fan.

Some fans are wondering what the problem is since he wasn't betting on the MLB. The betting aspect isn't the main focus, the main focus is that he lied to the FBI.

It's a terrible situation for someone who was looking to return to the MLB. He was hoping to impress teams with his success in the Korean Baseball League (KBO).

Yasiel Puig was a force with the Dodgers

Yasiel Puig defected from Cuba in 2012 and signed a seven-year, $42 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made his debut with the Dodgers on June 3rd, 2013, after making his way through the minors.

He was the first Dodger to ever have a multi-homer game in one of his first two appearances. He was also the first player ever to have 34 hits and seven home runs in his first 20 games.

He kept up his stellar performances in 2014, being voted to the All-Star team. He started to decline in 2015, having been hampered by injuries and behavioral issues. He bounced around the league, spending time with the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians before committing to playing in Korea.

With this news, it's unlikely we'll be seeing Puig step into an MLB batter's box again.

