"That's a soft ejection too" - Royals fans chime in as manager Matt Quatraro's tossed from game after arguing Anthony Volpe blocked second base

On Thursday, the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees met up for the final game of their four-game series. With the Bronx Bombers taking the first three games, the series was over, but KC was looking to avoid the sweep.

Unfortunately, for manager Matt Quatraro, he would not be around for the exciting finish that unfolded. He was ejected in the sixth inning following an argument with the umpires.

Quatraro was furious that the umpire deemed Bobby Witt Jr. out at second base. He argued that Yanks' shortstop Anthony Volpe blocked second base, not giving Witt a lane.

KC fans also thought the same thing, and believe Witt should have been safe. They also are not too pleased with the umpire's short temper, resulting in the ejection.

"(That's) a soft ejection too lol like umpires need to relax lol" - one fan posted.

"Thought he did? Bro it couldn't be a more obvious block" - posted another.

"He didn’t THINK he did. Volpe did, don’t sugarcoat it homers" - posted another.

Fans believed that it was an obvious block, but others argue that Volpe was fine being where he was. He needed to be in front of the bag to receive the ball, which by rule, is legal.

"How does he not know the rules" - said another fan.

"There is no way ALL of you don’t know the rule this is crazy" - said another.

"Not to mention Witt started his dive from the grass. Weird" - said another.

With all the rules changes over the recent seasons, it's difficult to keep up, so you cannot blame fans for going back and forth over this one.

Matt Quatraro missed quite the comeback as the Royals walked it off

Kansas City Royals - Maikel Garcia (Image via USA Today)

When Matt Quatraro was ejected in the sixth inning, the Royals were up 2-0. However, the Yankees were able to claw their way back, taking a one-run lead in the eighth inning.

Down one run in the ninth, KC had great success against Clay Holmes. They loaded up the bases, and Maikel Garcia delivered a two-run double to win the game.

The win improved KC's record to 40-30, while the Bronx Bombers dropped to 49-22. The Royals are now five games behind the Cleveland Guardians who hold the top spot in the American League Central.

