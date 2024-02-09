"That's someone you wanna ride out your career with" - Josh Hader explains Jose Altuve's influence on his decision to choose Astros in free agency

Josh Hader put pen to paper on a five-year, $95 million deal with the Houston Astros this offseason. The deal was one of the most lucrative deals that has ever been offered to a closer in MLB history.

Hader was one of the most sought-after names in the free agent market before he signed with Houston. In a recent appearance on the "Foul Territory" podcast, Hader’s comments suggest that Jose Altuve may have played a role in his decision to join the Astros.

Altuve, an Astros icon in every sense, was due to enter free agency after the 2024 season. He then signed a five-year, $125 million extension, which all but confirms that he will remain an Astro throughout his entire career.

Altuve’s extension excites Josh Hader. The five-time All-Star cited Altuve’s influence on his free agency decision. When Hader was asked on Foul Territory what was the biggest factor behind him choosing Houston, he cited the Altuve deal.

“I’d say the biggest one was Jose Altuve signing. I told you it was gonna happen. I mean, they were basically saying, we’re going to try and make this guy active for life," Hader said. "Obviously, what Altuve’s done for this organisation and for the community.”

“So, that’s somebody you want to be able to write out your career with and just for how he plays the game, the way he handles himself, how humble he is. I’ve been able to meet him. I was in the middle of the minor leagues when I got caught up with spring training but I had an interaction with him, and he is a top-notch dude. As a team mate, I’ve heard nothing but great things about him.”

Astros’ ‘no beating around the bush’ policy impressed Josh Hader

Another reason why Josh Hader chose the Astros is their simple and direct policy. They know what they want, and they don’t beat around the bush. Their vision and goals were very clear, and was something Hader liked.

Speaking on Foul Territory about what convinced the closer to join the Astros, Hader also mentioned the organization's firm mindset.

“Forward answer, not beating around the bush and telling us they’re playing. I think that was ultimately where we want to be because they were just so upfront and so direct.”

In 2024, Josh Hader will be part of a star-studded Astros bullped. He is expected to share closing duties with Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu.

