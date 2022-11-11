Justin Verlander has officially opted out of his contract with the Houston Astros. He had another year on his deal with the Astros. The superstar pitcher is leaving $25 million on the table to test the free-agent waters.

Verlander is coming off a dominant year on the mound. He led the league in ERA and WHIP. His year on the mound will likely result in him winning the American League Cy Young Award.

The news disappointed Houston Astros fans. While the team can chase after him in free agency, it is unlikely, given their pitching depth. They had so many quality starting pitchers this year; they had to move one to the bullpen at the end of the season.

Fans don't want to see a pitcher of Justin Verlander's caliber go. When he's healthy, he is one of the best arms in the game.

"That's honestly surprising, I thought he'd want to run it back," one fan explained.

"Ouch! No loyalty anymore anywhere!" said another.

Sad packer fan @Coreyjsmith93 @MLBONFOX I’ve never understood players opting out of contracts where they just won a championship ? Like why would you leave the best team to try to go somewhere else ? The ultimate goal is just to win @MLBONFOX I’ve never understood players opting out of contracts where they just won a championship ? Like why would you leave the best team to try to go somewhere else ? The ultimate goal is just to win

Eric Schrader @EricSchrader5 @MLBONFOX Hoping HOU doesn’t overpay to bring him back, they’ve got 6 quality starters and proved they can make the WS without JV... @MLBONFOX Hoping HOU doesn’t overpay to bring him back, they’ve got 6 quality starters and proved they can make the WS without JV...

K.O.P. @KOP_BigRob @MLBONFOX Obviously going to opt out of a $25M offer when you can get $40-50M/yr on the market. @MLBONFOX Obviously going to opt out of a $25M offer when you can get $40-50M/yr on the market.

Jay Lew @astrocoog66 @MLBONFOX If the Astros allowed Cole to walk, I think they'll do the same with Verlander especially with 5 other quality starting pitchers. Valdez, Javier, McCullers, Urquidy and Brown are not going anywhere soon. @MLBONFOX If the Astros allowed Cole to walk, I think they'll do the same with Verlander especially with 5 other quality starting pitchers. Valdez, Javier, McCullers, Urquidy and Brown are not going anywhere soon.

💰Thelamarwalker💰 @lamarwalker20 @MLBONFOX Y’all realize he leaves we just reload off his earnings and become more deadly but @JustinVerlander I would LOVE if you stayed if not kill it wherever you go boss!! #LevelUp @MLBONFOX Y’all realize he leaves we just reload off his earnings and become more deadly but @JustinVerlander I would LOVE if you stayed if not kill it wherever you go boss!! #LevelUp

Some Houston Astros fans are wondering why Justin Verlander opted out of his contract after the team won the World Series. They don't see the logic in leaving a team that has proven themselves to be the best.

Other fans are pointing out that he's likely to get a bigger deal than the $25 million he was guaranteed next season. Some fans are pointing out likely destinations for the ace, like the Texas Rangers, or even the possibility of coming back to where his career started, Detroit.

The Houston Astros won't re-sign Justin Verlander

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game 1

Justin Verlander had one of the best years of his entire career this year. He looks to have fully recovered from the Tommy John surgery he had in 2020. He's proving to be ageless. He'll attract quite a few teams in the offseason that will easily outbid Houston.

One team that is likely to pursue Verlander aggressively is the New York Mets. They're not afraid to spend big money on big-time players.

The New York Yankees are another team that will likely pursue Justin Verlander. Acquiring Verlander would reunite him with his old Astros teammate, Gerrit Cole.

The Detroit Tigers could make a surprise run at him as well. Verlander started his career with Detroit in 2005. Acquiring him would give Detroit an immediate boost in a conference that's seemed to be up for grabs in seasons past.

Many teams will be chasing Verlander in free agency; it will be interesting to see who lands him.

