Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos recently made baseball fans giggle with his amusing post-game interview. Jimmy Kimmel, a well-known television presenter, comedian, writer, and producer best known for his show Jimmy Kimmel Live, shared a humorous video of Castellanos' spectacular answer to a journalist following the NLDS victory over the Atlanta Braves a few days ago.

Reporter Matt Winer got Castellanos for a few seconds after the game, he felt compelled to remind the Phillies star of one of his accomplishments. There was only one problem: Winer never really asked him a question. And Castellanos, who was still tight from the stress of postseason baseball, took a comically dry objection to it.

Jimmy Kimmel sums up the situation perfectly: "That's a 'thank you' and a 'F you,' all wrapped up into one."

Castellanos creates playoff history

Castellanos became the first player in AL/NL history to hit multiple home runs in consecutive playoff games, leading the Phillies to a 3-1 victory against the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS on Thursday night.

After hitting two home runs in both Game 3 and Game 4, Castellanos became the first player in MLB history to have multiple home runs in consecutive playoff games.

In Game 3, Castellanos blasted two solo home runs, helping Philadelphia to a 10-2 victory. In Game 4, Castellanos smashed two more solo home runs, the first in the fourth inning and the second in the sixth. On Thursday, he hit two home runs off Atlanta's ace, Spencer Strider.

Prior to Wednesday night, he hadn't hit a playoff home run since 2014. Castellanos was awarded the most valuable player in the 2012 All-Star Futures Game. He was named to the All-Star Game, earned the Silver Slugger Award, and was named to the All-MLB Second Team in 2021.