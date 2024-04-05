"That was a sad uninspired opening day" - Yankees fans unnerved as team falls 3-0 to Blue Jays during 2024 home debut

The New York Yankees held their home opener on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays after starting the season on the road. They did great on the road, opening up to a 6-1 record.

Unfortunately, they struggled in front of their fans in the Bronx. They lost 3-0, the first time they have been shut out this season. Now, they will look to bounce back on Saturday and even up the series.

Marcus Stroman got the start in front of the home crowd and did well. He went six strong innings, giving up zero runs on three hits while striking out six batters. It was the bullpen that let him down, though.

Caleb Ferguson and Dennis Santana came in for relief and gave up three runs on four hits. After such a good start, this is not how Yanks fans envisioned their team would perform during their home opener.

"That was a sad uninspiring opening day" - one fan posted.

"Would be nice to hit their SP tomorrow right?" - another fan posted.

"Thanks for the 2023 flashback, now let's the next take 2" - said another.

The lackluster performance on Friday gave fans flashbacks to last season when the team's offense looked stagnant. It was a big reason why the organization missed out on the postseason last year.

Yeah I don't want to talk about it. Win the series and we'll move on" - said another.

"Rough start to the game on the Bronx. That strike zone was atrocious though" - said another.

"They should send down to Single-A right away whoever was pitching in the ninth. Not even for the games, but for batting practice, he can pitch" - said another.

Fans are looking for their squad to be much better over the next two games. If they win the series, the fanbase will forget all about their uninspiring home-opening loss.

The Yankees offense struggled on Friday

New York Yankees - Alex Verdugo (Image via Getty)

The Yankees offense got blanked by the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. while New York only had one less hit than Toronto did, they could not push any runs across the board.

Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton combined to go 0-for-10 with five strikeouts. At the end of the game, the Bronx Bombers left seven runners on base, leading to their second loss of the year.

