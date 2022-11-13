The Chicago White Sox had one of the most disappointing seasons out of all 30 MLB teams in 2022. They were picked before the season to be one of the teams to compete for a World Series title. But they were plagued by terrible management and nagging injuries.

They parted ways with manager Tony La Russa at the end of the season as he retired due to health reasons. But this wasn't enough to turn the franchise around in some players' eyes. It's being reported that some free agents and coaches are looking past the White Sox due to the team's poor culture.

I hear a lot of rumors that players and coaches don't want to come to the @whitesox because of poor culture. Sox were last to hire a manager, of course they haven't completed their coaching staff. Pollock walking away was pretty telling. New players are shocked how archaic it is.

In a surprising move, outfielder AJ Pollock walked away from a $13 million option to become a free agent. He didn't produce nearly at the rate he was expected to, so for him to turn down the player option surprised fans.

Chicago White Sox fans are starting to get nervous. They thought the team was in good hands now that Tony La Russa was gone. But that doesn't seem to be the case.

"That scares me" one fan said.

"Sadly, that's not surprising. I think that will improve with the new manager and coaching staff moving forward. They would need to overpay this offseason to bring in top talent, which they aren't willing to do. Trades are probably their best option" explained another.

"Sadly, that's not surprising. I think that will improve with the new manager and coaching staff, moving forward. They would need to overpay this offseason to bring in top talent, which they aren't willing to do. Trades are probably their best option."

well, Kenny has been there for about 20 years, the owner longer, Hahn (in some capacity) about the same. STALE. I don't see any possibility of changing that triad any time soon.

I can totally see this being true. Even as a fan I can tell how backwards this organization is. Everyone in the front office has a different agenda, to much loyalty from Jerry, then it doesn't help they want to lowball everybody, which will never work these days especially

AJ leaving 8 mill on the table should tell you everything. really bad owner

A couple years ago there were guys wanting to come here. Hopefully they can get back to that. Winning helps.

Fans find the rumors to be believable. They haven't been big fans of the team's front office. Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf doesn't want to go out of his way to spend big money on superstar players.

Fans think the team's only chance to get big-time free agents to give them a look again is if the organization starts winning again. They can't waste away this offseason. They have holes they need to fill if they want to get back to "changing the game."

The Chicago White Sox have some decisions to make this off-season

One player the Chicago White Sox could be without for the 2023 season is longtime first baseman, Jose Abreu. He's spent his entire nine-year career with the Sox.

He entered free agency after the World series ended. He's been one of the core players for the White Sox. He's been there at their worst and at their best. There are rumors circulating that the team is ready to move on from the slugger.

Losing Jose Abreu would be a killer for White Sox fans, and they're hoping the team can figure something out and bring him back.

