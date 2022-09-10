"That seems like a list you want to be on" "A great in the making" - MLB fans react to an incredible stat that puts Julio Rodriguez in rare company with some of MLB's all-time great players

Julio Rodriguez has joined the list with some pretty impressive names on it. The Seattle Mariners rookie has become the fifth AL centerfielder to reach a WAR above five at the age of 21 or younger. On this list are Tris Speaker, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr., and Mike Trout.

Alex Mayer @alexmayer34 Julio Rodríguez is the 5th AL center fielder to reach a 5.0+ WAR season at age 21-or-younger, joining Tris Speaker, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr. & Mike Trout. Julio Rodríguez is the 5th AL center fielder to reach a 5.0+ WAR season at age 21-or-younger, joining Tris Speaker, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr. & Mike Trout.

They are some of the greatest players to ever play in the MLB. WAR stands for wins above replacement. This measures a player’s values in all facets of the game. This stat aims to decipher how many wins the player is worth as opposed to a replacement player that plays the same position. WAR gives you a clear understanding of the player's true value.

A WAR of five means that Julio Rodriguez's value to the team is worth five more wins than any replacement centerfielder in the league. If the Mariners didn't have Julio Rodriguez, they would have lost five more games than they have this season. After seeing the news, MLB fans couldn't help but notice the other players on the list.

Every player on this list has gone on to have incredible MLB careers. Tris Speaker is regarded as one of the best all-around centerfielders of all-time. Mickey Mantle is a legend, and Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Trout speak for themselves on how great they are. With the careers people have had who are on this list, we could be seeing a future Hall of Famer just starting his career.

LBP Solo @TreBreezy17 Alex Mayer @alexmayer34 Julio Rodríguez is the 5th AL center fielder to reach a 5.0+ WAR season at age 21-or-younger, joining Tris Speaker, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr. & Mike Trout. Julio Rodríguez is the 5th AL center fielder to reach a 5.0+ WAR season at age 21-or-younger, joining Tris Speaker, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr. & Mike Trout. Idk who Tris Speaker is but those other names are all HOF Players so like that's some dope company twitter.com/alexmayer34/st… Idk who Tris Speaker is but those other names are all HOF Players so like that's some dope company twitter.com/alexmayer34/st…

Julio Rodriguez is an entertaining player to watch. It looks like he is truly having the time of his life while out on the field. He's a great role model for kids and those just starting baseball to look up too. He even has a YouTube channel where he vlogs his life as a Major League Baseball player.

Good Vibes Only Colombini @grcolombini

@JRODshow44 twitter.com/alexmayer34/st… Alex Mayer @alexmayer34 Julio Rodríguez is the 5th AL center fielder to reach a 5.0+ WAR season at age 21-or-younger, joining Tris Speaker, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr. & Mike Trout. Julio Rodríguez is the 5th AL center fielder to reach a 5.0+ WAR season at age 21-or-younger, joining Tris Speaker, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr. & Mike Trout. Julio Rodriguez is good at baseball. Julio Rodriguez is good at baseball. @JRODshow44 twitter.com/alexmayer34/st…

Austin Wampler @AustinWampler twitter.com/alexmayer34/st… Alex Mayer @alexmayer34 Julio Rodríguez is the 5th AL center fielder to reach a 5.0+ WAR season at age 21-or-younger, joining Tris Speaker, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr. & Mike Trout. Julio Rodríguez is the 5th AL center fielder to reach a 5.0+ WAR season at age 21-or-younger, joining Tris Speaker, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr. & Mike Trout. Another day, another insane Julio stat. #YoungKing Another day, another insane Julio stat. #YoungKing twitter.com/alexmayer34/st…

Is Julio Rodriguez's 5+ WAR good enough to win him AL Rookie of he Year?

Rodriguez is the favorite to win the American League Rookie of the Year award. The Mariners' outfielder has only missed 17 games this season. 12 of those were due to a wrist injury after getting hit on the hand after the All-Star break.

He leads all AL rookies in runs scored and home runs. Being a true five-tool player for the Mariners, he can do it all. He has amassed 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases, something that hasn't been done by a rookie since 1994. It will be interesting to see if he can keep up this kind of performance for years to come.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif