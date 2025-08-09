“That sounds like Matty” - Cardinals legend Albert Pujols amused by Jackson Holliday’s priceless advice revealed by dad Matt 

Jackson Holliday is having a breakout year in his second season in the majors. He had a tough time out there in his rookie season, but it seems he has gotten the hang of how MLB pitchers operate, as he's now hitting .251 along with 14 home runs and 11 stolen bases. On Friday, he joined &quot;MLB Tonight&quot;, where he was asked about the advice his father, seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, gives him when he's on a slump at the plate: &quot;He says, 'Oh man, try to hit the pitcher in the face.'&quot;Former St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, who was in the studio, was left amused by this approach and said this is what he expected of Matt Holliday. The duo played a big hand in landing the Cardinals a World Series title in 2011. &quot;That sounds like Matty,&quot; Pujols said.Talking more about Matt Holliday's advice, Jackson Holliday added: &quot;He goes back to, whenever I'm struggling, it's like, ‘Where are your sights?’ I'm like, ‘Honestly, I have no idea, I'm just trying to hit the ball.’ He's like, ‘Just try to hit the pitcher in the face.’ So he's always kept it very simple. &quot;We talk a lot about approach, not so much about the mechanics of the swing, just making sure that I'm in a good spot to hit fastballs to the middle of the field. I've been able to adjust since I was a little kid, just trying to adjust to off-speed, but if I'm not on the heater, then it's usually not going so well for me,&quot; he continued. &quot;So that's kind of his philosophy: Be ready for the heater and try to hit the pitcher in the face. That's kind of his go-to.&quot; Jackson Holliday reveals how Matt Holliday helped him and his brother become infielders Matt Holliday was an outfielder during his time in the MLB. However, his sons, Jackson Holliday and Ethan Holliday, are both infielders. While Jackson plays second base with the Baltimore Orioles, Ethan Holliday, who was picked No. 4 by the Colorado Rockies in 2025, can play both in the middle infield and at third base. During the same interview on &quot;MLB Tonight&quot;, Jackson revealed how his dad played a part in making them infielders. &quot;He just kind of stuck us out there and hit us grounders, and I think all of our favorite players growing up were shortstops,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;That’s kind of where the best player played growing up, and that’s what we wanted to be.&quot;The Orioles star also talked about the infield coach on Team USA who helped him develop at the position. &quot;I’ve had good coaches along the way, Jack Wilson was one of my infield coaches on the USA team, and we learned from him,&quot; he added. &quot;Then, getting into the minor league system and working with Manzo… I don’t know, it’s just something that I think, ever since I was a little kid, I always thought the best player played shortstop.&quot; It remains to be seen if Jackson Holliday can turn out just as good a player as Matt Holliday was during his time in MLB.