"That is where the story changed" - MLB insider outlines chain of events leading to Shohei Ohtani-Ippei Mizuhara controversy on Pat McAfee Show 

The MLB universe has been rocked by the concerning and confusing scandal involving Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. Following the Los Angeles Dodgers season-opening victory against the San Diego Padres, MLB social media threads went wild after allegations of an illegal gambling scandal involving Mizuhara were released.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have since fired Shohei Ohtani's long-time friend and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara after news of the alleged illegal gambling story dropped. Although there has been a statement dropped from Ohtani's attorneys stating that the two-time MVP was the victim of a "massive theft," there have been a number of questions raised.

"When they were in the dugout yesterday Shohei Ohtani knew that there was gambling involved with Ippei Mizuhara.. At some point yesterday the story changed and the statement was then that it was a theft.. What happened during that time we don't know yet" ~ @JeffPassan #PMSLive" - @PatMcAfeeShow

Beloved MLB insider Jeff Passan joined the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday to dive into the entire situation, something that Passan himself is unsure about. He explained that Ohtani was aware of the gambling controversy when both he and Ippei Mizuhara were spotted in the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout during the team's season-opener.

From there, the entire saga took a confusing turn. An interview from Mizuhara was set to be released, however, at the last minute, Shohei Ohtani's attorneys must have found something they did not agree as the narrative took another turn.

"That is where the story changed," Passan told McAfee after explaining that Ohtani's team had disavowed the original story told by Mizuhara. This is where the entire situation became less certain for everyone involved, something that the internet has since had a field day with.

Many around the MLB believe that there is more to the Shohei Ohtani-Ippei Mizuhara story than what has been released

The internet is not the easiest place to navigate when a historic story such as this one drops. There have been a number of fans, players, and analysts who believe that there is much more to this story than what has been released to this point. Some believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers star had a bigger role in the scandal, with many pointing to the change in Mizuhara's story.

Passan shared with McAfee that Ippei Mizuhara did not bet on baseball games, however, it has been said that he placed bets on international soccer games, NFL games, college basketball, and more. There are so many factors that have not been accounted for at this point, which makes the situation even more murky.

