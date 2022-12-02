The 5 biggest MLB contracts of all time: Ranked 

MLB owners and management have become increasingly willing to dish out some serious cash to players. Of the top five biggest contracts in the history of the league, all five of them have been handed out in the last five seasons.

A contract is usually judged by its annual contract value, meaning the amount that a player stands to earn from each year of their contract. Today, we are going to take a look at the five biggest MLB contracts of all time.

Top 5 MLB contracts of all time

#5 - Trevor Bauer, Los Angeles Dodgers

Trevor Bauer might be one of the most controversial pitchers in the modern era. In 2021, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year deal worth $102 million. This would see the right-hander net around $34 million in each of those years.

"Breaking: Trevor Bauer arrested" - @ Master Flip

However, in July 2021, that plan was turned on its head when an LA woman accused Bauer of sexual assault. At the time of the scandal, Bauer was one of the best pitchers in the league. He had an ERA of 2.59 and a record of 8-5.

In April of 2022, the MLB suspended Bauer for 324 games without pay, meaning that he will not begin reaping the benefits of his contract until 2024. The suspension was the longest non-lifetime ban the league has ever given.

#4 - Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels signed former Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon to a mammoth contract in 2020. Under the terms, Rendon would make $245 million in seven years.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Anthony Rendon homers batting lefty, then Reid Detmers finishes off a no-hitter Anthony Rendon homers batting lefty, then Reid Detmers finishes off a no-hitter https://t.co/GXFS5d2Vdn

"Anthony Rendon homers batting lefty, then Reid Detmers finishes off a no-hitter" - @ Talkin Baseball

This gave Rendon an ACV of about $35 million. However, since joining the Angels, Rendon has not played half as much as management hoped he would. Hip surgery cut his 2021 season short. In 2022, Rendon suffered a season-ending wrist injury. In his three seasons with the Angels, Rendon has only played 157 games, which does not even amount to a full season.

#3 - Steven Strasburg, Washington Nationals

Around the same time Rendon signed with the Angels, the Washington Nationals penned an identical deal with one of their most dominant pitchers, Steven Strasburg.

Iffy The Dopester @IffyTheDopester Steven Strasburg, facing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome is owed about $187 million. The risk of signing pitchers to long-term deals is extraordinary. Steven Strasburg, facing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome is owed about $187 million. The risk of signing pitchers to long-term deals is extraordinary.

"Steven Strasburg, facing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome is owed about $187 million. The risk of signing pitchers to long-term deals is extraordinary." - @ Iffy the Dopester

The contract came on the heels of Strasburg's 2019 season, in which he led the MLB in wins and innings pitched, with 18 and 209 respectively. However, in 2021, he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition affecting his nerve endings. The condition plagued him until 2022, when he made only one start. Many are beginning to speculate that Strasburg's career might be over on account of the syndrome, which will leave the Nats with a big check to pay.

#2 - Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

After beginning his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Gerrit Cole joined the Houston Astros in 2018. Doing so took his career to the next level. He finished second overall in Cy Young voting in 2019 after posting an ERA of 2.50 and 236 strikeouts. He led the league in both categories.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis There are still nine years and $683 million remaining on Gerrit Cole's contract. Yikes. There are still nine years and $683 million remaining on Gerrit Cole's contract. Yikes.

"There are still nine years and $683 million remaining on Gerrit Cole's contract. Yikes." - @ Jared Carrabis

The New York Yankees knew that they had to have him. In 2020, they reached an agreement with Cole that will see him earn $324 million from 2020 to 2028, giving him an annual contract value of $36 million.

#1 - Max Scherzer, New York Mets

Max Scherzer is one of the best pitchers around. A three-time Cy Young Award winner with the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals, Scherzer was one of the hottest free agents around when he left the Dodgers last year with a record of 7-0 and an ERA of 1.98.

"Justin Verlander is reportedly seeking a deal similar to Max Scherzer's 3-year, $130M contract, per @brianmctaggart" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The New York Mets, headed by billionaire financier Steve Cohen, decided to offer him the biggest contract in MLB history. When Scherzer signed in 2021, he stood to make $129 million for three seasons, giving the leftie an ACV of $43.3 million, the most of any player in history.

