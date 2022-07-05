"The ACTUAL best team in baseball still played on July 4th!" "Best hitter in baseball" - Houston Astros fans want all the smoke after Yordan Alvarez walks off the Kansas City Royals with a deep homer

The Houston Astros completed a 5-0 comeback against the Kansas City Royals in style with a walk-off homer from one of the game's best hitters. Yordan Alvarez has been on an absolute tear this season, hitting a stellar batting average of .310 and now 24 home runs. This trend of dominant offense from Yordan Alvarez continued in the clutch when his team needed him.

The Houston Astros posted a video of the game-winning home run to Twitter. That ball was absolutely crushed.

This is the second walk-off home run for the Houston Astros in the last two games. The previous dinger came against the Los Angeles Angels. Winning games in this fashion has the fanbase on top of the world. Many claim their team is better than the American League-leading New York Yankees.

Yordan Alvarez is receiving all the praise he is due and is challenging Aaron Judge in the AL MVP race. He is a huge part of his team's success, and everybody knows it.

The Houston Astros were the second team in the MLB to hit the 50 win mark, and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

Houston Astros fans take victory lap after walk-off home run over Kansas City Royals

Alex Bregman scores to assist in the comeback.

The fact that this was both the largest comeback of the season for the Astros and a back-to-back walk-off homer is electric. It seems that every fan in Houston knows that, and they aren't shy about calling it out.

This incredible run the team has been on has set them apart from most teams in the MLB. When they are playing their best, there is not a team in the league they cannot beat.

Pitchers are going to have to adjust how they play against Yordan Alvarez. Whatever they are doing is just not working.

Big moments like this can go a long way toward swinging voters in the MVP race, which is exactly what Yordan Alvarez needs. The trophy has been Aaron Judge's to lose all season, but the race in the AL is now closer than many expected.

This win shows the resilency that these Astros have, something that every championship team needs. If you can't win the games that come down to the wire, you won't make it very far in October.

Nobody wants to play the Houston Astros right now and with good reason. Even a five-run lead is not enough to hold off the AL West juggernauts, and all their fans know it.

