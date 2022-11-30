Veteran catcher Willson Contreras is the latest player linked to the 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros. The Astros continue to build on last year's success and are putting together a team that is capable of repeating as champions in 2023. Contreras would bring experience and veteran leadership to an already talent-filled roster.

Contreras was expected to be traded last season during the deadline but remained with the Chicago Cubs until the end of the season. He is a three-time All-Star and was part of the Cubs' World Series winning team in 2016. Per a recent article in The Athletic, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported news of the Astros' interest in Contreras.

"The Astros are in discussions with free agent Willson Contreras and plan to meet with him at the Winter Meetings."

The 30-year-old Venezuelan has historically played as a catcher for the Cubs. However, he is capable of fitting in at various positions.

With Martin Maldonado expected to return for the 2023 season, the Astros already have a proven catcher who is defensively solid.

Rosenthal went on to mention that Contreras is liked by the organization because of his ability to play in the outfield. He could be used in left field as cover for Yordan Alvarez. He could possibly also be used as a designated hitter.

Willson Contreras is a three-time All-Star and won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016

Willson Contreras throws the ball to first base in the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field

Willson Contreras offers a different skillset for the Astros. While Maldonado is defensively strong, he does not put up big numbers on the offensive side. A Maldonado-Contreras one-two combo could make the Astros lineup even more potent. It would offer Dusty Baker options on the bench and the ability to make adjustments late in games.

Over his seven-year career in the MLB, Contreras has a .256/.349/.459 slash line. Last year, he recorded 22 home runs and 52 RBIs over 113 games. Contreras has recorded 20 or more home runs in four of his seven seasons in the league.

The Astros are continuing to build a dynasty down in Houston. The organization has reached four of the last six World Series and has no intention of slowing down. With the addition of Contreras, the Astros will be considered favorites to win it all again in 2023.

