"The band is back together!" - HOFer Jim Palmer reminisces about Mets glory days after Darryl Strawberry and Davey Johnson reconnects

The last time the New York Mets won the World Series was in 1986, and guess who was the manager: Davey Johnson. The two-time Manager of the Year received a visit from Darryl Strawberry, who played seven seasons under Johnson.

On Friday, Strawberry uploaded a video of meeting his former manager at his residence. As expected, he surprised the Mets Hall of Fame manager, whose first question to Strawberry was about his well-being.

Jim Palmer, a former three-time Cy Young winner and Orioles Hall of Famer, called the moment iconic. He took to X, resharing the meet-up between two greats, adding:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The “band” is back together! These 2 made sweet music together w/The Mets. It’s a little known fact but Davey went to Texas A&M👍🏻 @Orioles @Mets @AggieBaseball."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Davey Johnson full of praise for Darry Strawberry, cherishing World Series champion as "toughest to deal with"

Darryl Strawberry spent a good time playing under Davey Johnson. The two brought glory to Mets fans, something they have had rarely, since their 1986 World Series triumph.

In June 2018, Johnson, on WFAN's Joe & Evan podcast to promote his book "Davey Johnson: My Wild Ride in Baseball and Beyond," praised Strawberry. When asked who was the "toughest guy to deal with," the four-time All-Star said:

"Probably Darryl Strawberry. He would come in late sometimes and gleary-eyed and stuff," Johnson said on WFAN Friday. "He supported an orphanage out in Queens. With all the fines I had to put on him, I let him donate the money to an orphanage. He made a lot of guys lives a lot easier. He was tough. I admired his ability so much and I just wanted him to just live up.

"He had tremendous potential. He had great years and probably some better years with the Yankees, but just a great talent. I used to love just watching him play. He hit balls farther over the left field wall than most right-hand hitters could even dream about."

Apart from the Mets, Johnson won two World Series (1966 and 1970) as a player for the Baltimore Orioles, followed by a 1986 triumph with the Mets as their manager.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback