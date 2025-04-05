"The bats save ya sometimes" - Walker Buehler gets real after slugfest in Red Sox home opener 

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Friday after a back-to-back series on the road. The ballpark in Boston, Massachusetts, is known for plenty of runs getting scored, and the home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals was no different.

A total of 22 runs were scored, including four home runs. Red Sox ace Walker Buehler was on the mound and struggled to keep sluggers down in the hitter-friendly ballpark. Fortunately for him, his fellow hitters like Trevor Story and Wilyer Abreu backed his start with plenty of runs for the home team.

This got Buehler to share his thoughts on the game in a post on Instagram:

"W. The bats save ya sometimes! This place is MF electric!! #yeesh"

Walker Buehler takes win as Red Sox make home opener count

Walker Buehler didn't have the best of his stuff in either of his starts so far, but this time out, the team managed to give him a win as he improved to 1-1 on the season.

Buehler pitched five innings, allowing seven hits, five earned runs and one walk while striking out four hitters. On the other hand, Cardinals ace Erick Fedde could only last three innings, allowing five hits, six earned runs and four walks for only one strikeout.

The Red Sox gave Buehler an early 5-0 lead by scoring that many in the first inning itself. Story and Abreu scored back-to-back home runs in the first to get the Fenway crowd on its feet.

The Cardinals made a strong push in subsequent innings, even making it a 6-5 ballgame in the fifth inning. However, the Red Sox added two more in the bottom half of that same inning to make it 8-5. This was as close Cardinals got themselves in the game, as the Red Sox added five more runs to their tally in the seventh and eighth innings to make it 13-6.

Boston got sloppy in the field during the ninth inning, which allowed St. Louis to score three runs in the ninth on three hits. This is when Red Sox manager Alex Cora brought out closer Aroldis Chapman with two on and one out. The bases were full before Chapman induced a double play from Iván Herrera to win the game 13-9.

The two meet again on Saturday before ending their three-game series on Sunday.

