“The best player in baseball” “dumb to even think to pitch to him” - New York Yankees fans react to Aaron Judge’s MLB-leading 45th home run 

Well, he has done it again! Aaron Judge continued his incredible 2022 season by blasting his MLB-leading 45th home run this afternoon in Seattle. What a season it has been for the New York Yankees slugger!

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge's 45th home run of the season! Aaron Judge's 45th home run of the season! https://t.co/Zk4UPKLlyw

"Aaron Judge's 45th home run of the season!" - Talkin' Yanks

Judge is now batting .304 with 45 home runs, 99 RBIs, and an incredible 1.077 OPS. He is clearly the MVP-favorite as of now as he is on pace for a record-setting season.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the towering home run by the Yankees outfielder.

In 2022, no player has been better offensively than Judge. He leads the league in home runs, RBIs, runs scored, slugging percentage, OPS, and total bases.

It's head-scratching that the Mariners would even consider pitching to Judge. It is surprising that teams aren't pitching around the slugger, as he has been on fire all season. He should be getting the Barry Bonds treatment by now due to how dominant he has been.

Parmigiancarlo Stanton @LGYanks @TalkinYanks I mean just so dumb to even think to pitch to him. Thank you! @TalkinYanks I mean just so dumb to even think to pitch to him. Thank you!

Aaron Judge is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and many fans are expressing their desire for him to get paid. He will likely receive one of the largest contracts in baseball history given his historic 2022 campaign. Yankees ownership needs to figure out a way to pay him whatever he wants. Fans will likely be in an uproar if Judge dons anything other than the pinstripes.

After blasting his 45th home run of the season, Judge is on pace for 65 home runs, which would set a new American League record. The current AL record is 61, set by Roger Maris in 1961.

HomerPace.com @HomeRunPace @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge is on pace for 65 home runs after hitting his 45th. This would be an A.L. record and most by any non-steroid player. @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge is on pace for 65 home runs after hitting his 45th. This would be an A.L. record and most by any non-steroid player.

Judge's home runs are impressive themselves, because he makes it look effortless.

At this point, the MLB might as well hand Judge the MVP award. The only other player who is even worth considering at this point is Shohei Ohtani.

It seems as if a lot of Judge's home runs this season have come via solo home runs.

Sean Sheppard @GameChangerSean @TalkinYanks I'll ask this question again: Does Judge lead MLB in solo HRs? Not his fault of course, but it seems like WAY too many of them are solo shots. @TalkinYanks I'll ask this question again: Does Judge lead MLB in solo HRs? Not his fault of course, but it seems like WAY too many of them are solo shots.

What an impressive season Aaron Judge has had! The superstar bet on himself this season by turning down a contract extension, and it is clearly going to pay off.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt