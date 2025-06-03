"The boys are back!" - Yankees fans fired up over Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Fernando Cruz return amid Luke Weaver injury news

The New York Yankees are set to begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. Before the start of the game, the Yankees made several roster moves, and those were announced by the team just a few hours before the game.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Fernando Cruz were both reinstated from the injured list, while Luke Weaver was placed on the IL. Those moves brought a mix of reactions from Yankees fans as they look to stay hot to begin the season.

"PUT IT ON CRUZ CONTROL AND PLAY A LITTLE JAZZ. THE BOYS ARE BACK," commented @elyankeelover.

Other fans were happy to have Chisholm and Cruz back with the Yankees, as this should lead to more success on the field.

"Jazz and Fernando back World Series is back on," one fan commented.

"Now we winning," another fan commented.

Even though it's great to be getting two players back off the injured list, others were clearly upset about Weaver heading to the IL.

"me when jazz chisholm is back: 😃 me when luke weaver is placed on the IL: : 😞," @fearorlove_ posted.

"feel better Luke❤️ but welcome back Cruz and Jazz!!!" one fan commented.

"At least it wasn't a tear for Weaver," another fan commented.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone potentially has new plans for Jazz Chisholm Jr. upon return

Aaron Boone is no stranger to having to make changes throughout a Yankees season, and he is always willing to do what's best for the team. When asked about potentially moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third base as he returns to the team, Boone gave a cryptic answer.

"We’ll see,” Boone said. “I want him to work over there this week, in his games over there. We’ll keep that flexibility and make a decision one way or the other. In the end, I’m not even sure exactly how I want to go. It could be an evolving situation.”

The Bombers lost Oswaldo Cabrera to a season-ending injury earlier, and they have limited options at third base. Boone wasn't going to commit to moving Chisholm but did mention how great of a teammate the young star is.

"As he puts it, he just wants to win. He just wants a ring," Boone said while discussing Chisholm's potential return.

Aaron Boone will now have more options with Chisholm back on the team, but losing Luke Weaver to an injury will impact the club.

