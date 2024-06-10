“The Bronx bomber”; “Tell Ohtani, that’s how a real MVP plays” - Yankees fans delighted as Aaron Judge goes deep with second-deck home run 

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided a sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers in one of the season's most exciting games. After dropping their second game at home, it was time for the team to rebound against the mighty Dodgers.

The Yanks struggled against the Dodgers in the second game, surrendering 11 runs. Offensively, they scored just three in return. In the series finale, they opened up at the plate as Trent Grisham went deep for a three-run home run to power them to a 6-4 victory.

However, it was Judge who gave them a sense of relief with his towering second-deck home run. Judge extended the team's score to six while their defense restricted them to four runs. Judge's consistency has impressed Yankee fans and they cannot help but praise their captain for his unwavering performance.

Fans took to social media to comment on Aaron Judge's home run. Some fans even compared the slugger to Shohei Ohtani.

Here's a look at some fan reactions on X/Twitter:

"The Bronx bomber," wrote one fan.

"Tell Ohtani, that’s how a real MVP plays," another fan added.

"Best player in baseball easy even Ohtani fans have to agree," another fan wrote.

Comments continued to pour in as some fans praised Judge as an AL MVP lock:

"The best hitter on the planet and it's not even close," one fan chipped in.

"Yup, he's winning AL MVP again," one fan replied.

"The Best Player in The Game. Even Ohtani admitted that he watches him," one fan chimed in.

Aaron Judge extends MLB home run lead

Aaron Judge just extended his MLB home run lead to 24 this season. Judge has set the bar high as he continues to top the list. Following the Yankees captain is Gunner Henderson with 20 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles. Behind Henderson is Astros star Kyle Tucker with 19 home runs.

Judge holds a batting clip of .305 with a .436 OBP and 1.139 OPS. He drove in 51 runs and 59 RBIs in 239 appearances at the plate. He also has five stolen bases for his team.

Judge helped his team win in crucial games and his consistency makes him one of the best possible candidates for the AL MVP. The Yanks take on the Kansas City Royals next in a four-game series.

The opening game begins on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

