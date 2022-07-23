"The Captain is my most favorite thing on TV" "This Derek Jeter content is amazing. I'm all in on The Captain" - Baseball fans react to the second episode of Derek Jeter's seven-part documentary

The Derek Jeter documentary titled "The Captain" aired its second of seven episodes last night. Many fans across the game of baseball gave mixed reviews of the ESPN series.
The documentary really reiterates how special Jeter and the New York Yankees teams of the 1990s and early 2000s were.
The documentary has shown just how iconic the New York Yankees and Derek Jeter were and continue to be. Episode 3 airs July 28 at 10:00 p.m. EDT on ESPN.
Derek Jeter's best career moments
Jeter played just 15 games in 1995, and his official rookie season was not until 1996. In 1996, he made his name known across baseball by batting .314 with 10 home runs and 78 RBIs, winning the AL Rookie of the Year and helping the Yankees win their first World Series title since 1978.
The New York Yankees and Jeter went on to win titles in 1998, 1999, and 2000.
They nearly won their fourth title in a row in 2001 but were defeated in seven games by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Jeter had many great seasons, but perhaps his best season came in 1999, where he batted .349 with 24 home runs and 102 RBIs as a shortstop.
In 2003, Jeter led the Yankees past their hated rival, the Boston Red Sox, in a classic seven-game series.
Here is the full clip of Game 7 of the series.
In 2009, after several disappointing playoff losses from 2001-2008, the Yankees and Jeter won another championship. This was the fifth and final championship of his career.
Derek Jeter is one of the best New York Yankees of all time, and his legacy will live on forever for many.
