"The Captain is my most favorite thing on TV" "This Derek Jeter content is amazing. I'm all in on The Captain" - Baseball fans react to the second episode of Derek Jeter's seven-part documentary

The Derek Jeter documentary titled "The Captain" aired its second of seven episodes last night. Many fans across the game of baseball gave mixed reviews of the ESPN series.

Here’s a look at some of the best reactions across Twitter over the Derek Jeter documentary.

The documentary really reiterates how special Jeter and the New York Yankees teams of the 1990s and early 2000s were.

Simone Grace @SimoneGraceHaas The Captain May by my most favorite thing on tv. Derek Jeter and that whole yankee team was insane The Captain May by my most favorite thing on tv. Derek Jeter and that whole yankee team was insane

Some fans love the content on Jeter and feel that the seven episodes are not overdone.

Ross Read @RossRead This Derek Jeter content is amazing to me. Seven parts of greatness isn’t overkill. I’m all in on The Captain. This Derek Jeter content is amazing to me. Seven parts of greatness isn’t overkill. I’m all in on The Captain.

The documentary has been a huge success so far.

Eddie_Hayden @Eddie_Hayden1 Derek jeter “the captain” documentary is fire Derek jeter “the captain” documentary is fire 🔥

One fan loves how the documentary teaches about dealing with expectations and failures.

Trent Mongero @CoachMongero Absolutely love the series being done on Derek Jeter. My favorite part is how he deal with expectations & failure. Lots of failure. Ultimately to become the Captain. The SS & face of the NY Yankees. Every single player should watch his story & listen intently to his every word. Absolutely love the series being done on Derek Jeter. My favorite part is how he deal with expectations & failure. Lots of failure. Ultimately to become the Captain. The SS & face of the NY Yankees. Every single player should watch his story & listen intently to his every word.

Others are not sold on the documentary and would rather not watch it.

Mike McNulty @McNulty_Mike I missed the first episode of @derekjeter 's "The Captain." but I'm going to catch up this weekend by never watching any of it. I missed the first episode of @derekjeter's "The Captain." but I'm going to catch up this weekend by never watching any of it.

Simply put, the documentary has been phenomenal so far.

THE HAITIAN Jay-Z @Al_FSU Derek JETER ‘The Captain’ episode 2 was phenomenal! Derek JETER ‘The Captain’ episode 2 was phenomenal!

The documentary has shown just how iconic the New York Yankees and Derek Jeter were and continue to be. Episode 3 airs July 28 at 10:00 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

Derek Jeter's best career moments

Jeter runs onto the field during a Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees game.

Jeter played just 15 games in 1995, and his official rookie season was not until 1996. In 1996, he made his name known across baseball by batting .314 with 10 home runs and 78 RBIs, winning the AL Rookie of the Year and helping the Yankees win their first World Series title since 1978.

The New York Yankees and Jeter went on to win titles in 1998, 1999, and 2000.

They nearly won their fourth title in a row in 2001 but were defeated in seven games by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jeter had many great seasons, but perhaps his best season came in 1999, where he batted .349 with 24 home runs and 102 RBIs as a shortstop.

In 2003, Jeter led the Yankees past their hated rival, the Boston Red Sox, in a classic seven-game series.

Here is the full clip of Game 7 of the series.

In 2009, after several disappointing playoff losses from 2001-2008, the Yankees and Jeter won another championship. This was the fifth and final championship of his career.

Derek Jeter is one of the best New York Yankees of all time, and his legacy will live on forever for many.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far