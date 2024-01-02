"The chances of him being released on bail are highly unlikely" - MLB analyst weighs in on Wander Franco's arrest

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was missing during a police raid of his residences in the Dominican Republic.

Having failed to show up for a scheduled meeting with the prosecutors, Franco has been arrested by authorities in the Dominican Republic. He was having the best season of his career this year, making the All-Stars for the first time before accusations of his relationship with a minor came out.

Since then, there has been a criminal investigation against him in his home country of Dominican Republic. The MLB placed him on administrative leave in August until a verdict is reached.

Wander Franco's return to the league remains in the air. MLB insider Dan Clark believes that it's highly unlikely for Franco to be released on bail after his recent arrest.

"Pleased to see Wander Franco has been located and now arrested. The chances of him being released on bail are highly unlikely," said Clark.

What did the Rays say after Wander Franco's arrest?

Franco was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays as one of the top prospects in Jul. 2017.

He went on to make his major league debut for them in 2021, after four years in the minors. After an impressive rookie season, he signed a 11-year, $182 million contract with with the Rays.

“We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave,” the Rays said following his arrest. “The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field.

"We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds. We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process.”

The shortstop has been reinstated to the 40-man roster, as administrative leave applies only in-season.

However, that's no indication of whether he will return for the next MLB season, as it will depend on the result of his ongoing investigation, so his future with the Rays is up in the air.

