"The Chicago Cubs bullpen f****ng SUCKS" - Chicago Cubs fans bash team bullpen after Padres score 12 runs to win the game

The Chicago Cubs experienced one of the biggest meltdowns of the season against the San Diego Padres. They were on the verge of ending their seven-game losing streak before it all went sideways.

The Cubs were leading the Padres 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning but got torched once starter Kyle Henricks was replaced by the bullpen. San Diego scored 12 runs in the final four innings to end the game 12-5.

"Put the W in Wrigleyville! #TimeToShine #PadresWin" - @ San Diego Padres

Despite the rain delay, the game was eventually played and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras had a day for himself. He finished the game with two homers, a double, and three RBI after going 3-for-4. The catcher's efforts proved to be in vain as the Cubs' bullpen had a colossal meltdown comparable to a nuclear reactor.

Luke Voit, on the other hand, was instrumental in the San Diego Padres' comeback as he went 2-for-6 with a homer, a double, and five RBI. The Padres' bullpen also held their end after starter Sean Manaea gave up five runs that the Cubs scored in four innings of work.

The Padres bullpen' surrendered just two hits and no issued runs in five innings of combined work.

"Chicago Cubs: We expect the game to be played tonight. Anthony Peter Coleman: I expect the Padres to win also. Chicago Cubs: I expect your tears all over the timeline in a few hours" - @ Baseball Images that Precede Unforunate Events

The atrocious loss put the Cubs in an eight-game losing skid and in fourth place in the NL Central. They are tantalizingly close to the basement, as the bottom team Cincinnati Reds are just half a game behind and are on a three-game win streak.

San Diego, meanwhile, have the same area code as their winning percentage of .619 and are within striking distance of claiming the NL West lead should the Dodgers slip up.

Chicago Cubs fans take to Twitter to air out their frustrations

One fan just straight up said what the Cubs' fans as a collective might have felt.

PureBitch @PureBitch8 The Chicago Cubs bullpen fucking SUCKS. The Chicago Cubs bullpen fucking SUCKS.

Another fan thought that the Cubs forgot how to pitch.

One fan alluded to the exchange between a Padres fan and the Chicago Cubs' Twitter handler as the latter took a loss on social media.

Adam @ChiSox4Life1985 @UnfortunateMLB @Cubs ,taking L's on the field and on social media on a daily basis @UnfortunateMLB @Cubs ,taking L's on the field and on social media on a daily basis

A particular fan pointed to the owners and wanted them to take action.

Wesley O'Bryant @wesobryant78 @Cubs this team SUCKS. Ricketts spend some damn MONEY and get this franchise back to WINNING. @Cubs this team SUCKS. Ricketts spend some damn MONEY and get this franchise back to WINNING.

One fan can't believe how the bullpen let the win slip away.

IndyDawg @bmancour The @Cubs bull(shit) pen strikes again. Come on guys,how bad can you be. The @Cubs bull(shit) pen strikes again. Come on guys,how bad can you be.

A fan pointed out the collapse that unraveled.

Jim Deckrow @Diamond_JimD Chicago Cubs are melting down Chicago Cubs are melting down

Another fan appreciated Henrdricks' effort while taking a swipe at the bullpen.

Coach John Noble @jwnoble @cubs finally get a good start out of Hendricks only to have it wasted by the the most poorly constructed bullpen in baseball history @cubs finally get a good start out of Hendricks only to have it wasted by the the most poorly constructed bullpen in baseball history

Finally, a podcaster even volunteered to play for the Cubs' bullpen.

Greg Williams @GregWilliams28 Fine, I’ll volunteer to pitch for the Chicago Cubs Fine, I’ll volunteer to pitch for the Chicago Cubs

The Cubs will have their chance for revenge later as they clash in the second game of their three-game series and hopefully end their losing streak. The Padres, on the other hand, are gunning for their third straight win and a chance to possibly claim the top spot in the National League West.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far