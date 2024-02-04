"The only choice is to win a World Series” - Shohei Ohtani on what would make his Dodgers' tenure successful

Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest signing of the offseason and the biggest signing in MLB history, Shohei Ohtani says that only winning the World Series title would signal a successful spell at his new team. The LA front office had a historic offseason, spending more than a billion dollars on free agents, including arguably the best pitching prospect and the best player in the world. In light of this, Ohtani confirmed to the media that the players, fans, and the organization have the common goal of winning a World Series title in the future.

Ohtani moved to the MLB from the NPB in his home country of Japan in 2018 and spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. During this period, he won virtually every individual award available but has failed to add the World Series to the list. Thus, when the two-way superstar entered free agency as the reigning AL MVP, he commanded a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract.

However, while Ohtani has been the biggest signing, the Dodgers have spent a considerable amount on other big names, which has resulted in their biggest offseason ever. Hence, it was clear that both Ohtani and the Dodgers had the same goal in mind — to win the World Series as many times as possible in the next 10 years. It is the biggest factor that makes them such a great match and Shohei Ohtani confirmed their ambitions recently, saying:

"The only choice is to win a World Series.”

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani jokes about his relationship with interpreter Ippei Mizuhara

The biggest signing in the history of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani spoke to the media recently and shared a light moment with them during the press conference.

When asked about his relationship with the team's Japanese interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani joked that they are only business partners and not friends. The duo has been spotted together in all interviews since Ohtani's move to the MLB. "Ippei-san" has followed him to the Dodgers after their time together with the Los Angeles Angels.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates.