MLB legend Babe Ruth's 99-year-old hand-written letter to his mistress, Nell Wilson, was auctioned off for $201,851 in April 2021. The note, written on the letterhead of the Raleigh Hotel in Washington, D.C. in 1922, was discovered in Nell's scrapbook.

Ruth's letter to Wilson, which was authenticated by PSA/DNA and Beckett Authentication Services, reads:

"Dear Nell, very sorry but my wife jumped over on me without me knowing it this is the first time she ever did that she is watching me so don't get mad and I will see you Monday night."

"The club is watching so the only way I will be able to see you all night is for you to stop in at the Aldine Hotel and I can see you. Babe."

"Amazing one-of-a-kind Babe Ruth handwritten letter to his mistress, circa 1922 derived from the Al Tapper Collection sold for $201,851!" - SCP Auctions

Babe Ruth and Nell dated while the MLB legend was playing for the New York Yankees. As per the letter, Babe was worried that his first wife, Helen Woodford, would find out about Nell.

A small photograph of Wilson and a Western Union telegram from another one of her admirers was also found in Nell's scrapbook, according to SCP Auctions.

In the telegram, one of Nell's suitors named Jack bemoaned the fact that he was only one of her admirers.

“Hope you gave a good time on your celebration with Babe.”

Babe Ruth's New York Yankees glove recently sold for $1.5m at an auction

Major League Baseball Delays Start To Regular Season

Babe Ruth's game-worn glove fetched a record price of $1.53 million at the 19th annual Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory auction in November 2022.

The MLB icon had given the glove to St. Louis Browns' Jimmy Austin as a present.

"On Saturday, Ruth's glove was sold at an auction for $1.53 million." - FOX Sports: MLB

Austin's family was in possession of the glove until it was sold for an eye-popping amount earlier this month.

