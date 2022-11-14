On Saturday, seven-time World Series champion and Hall Of Famer Babe Ruth's game-used gloves fetched a record price of $1.53 million at the 19th annual Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory auction. This historic piece of memorabilia was a gift from the MLB legend to St. Louis Browns' Jimmy Austin.

The auctioned baseball gloves were made by Spalding, a sports equipment manufacturing company founded by Albert Spalding in Chicago, in 1876 and were used by the MLB legend between 1927 and 1933 during his time with the New York Yankees.

The late Jimmy Austin's family were in possession of Ruth's gloves until they were auctioned off on Saturday. In 1964, Austin detailed how the gloves got into his hands in an interview with author Lawrence Ritter. The recording was published by Hunt Auctions, who handled Saturday's auction.

Jimmy Austin mentioned:

"So I asked the Baby, Babe you got an old worn-out glove for me you could spare? He said by God I have you. He came out with it and I said this is a new one I don't want this."

In a statement, Austin's niece, Susan Kolokoff, spoke about how Babe's gloves were kept in a box for decades.

Susan recalled:

"My childhood memories with my 'Uncle Jim' are cherished....The glove had rested in a box for the past 30 years until we learned its history and heard the incredible audio recording."

From 1914 to 1919, Babe Ruth was a member of the Boston Red Sox. He then spent 1920 through 1934 playing with the New York Yankees before playing with the Boston Braves in 1935, who are now known as the Atlanta Braves.

Here are his career highlights:

Hall Of Fame Induction (1936)

2× All-Star (1933, 1934)

7× World Series champion (1915, 1916, 1918, 1923, 1927, 1928, 1932)

AL MVP (1923)

Babe Ruth's MLB game-worn jersey was auctioned at $5.64 million in 2019

Major League Baseball Delays Start To Regular Season

This is not the first time that a Babe Ruth game-used item has been auctioned for a whopping price as in June 2019, a rare game-worn jersey of the player was sold for a record $5.64 million

Since Ruth's MLB jersey didn't have pinstripes and only had "YANKEES" written on the front, it is evident that Babe wore the uniform in the late 1920s.

