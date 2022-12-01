The Houston Astros remain active in free agency, this time by meeting with former Chicago Cubs All-Star Willson Contreras. The two teams almost completed a deal for the catcher at the trade deadline, but could not reach an agreement. Now, the Astros are back trying to acquire the three-time All-Star.

The Astros have already made a splash in free agency this year by signing 2020 MVP Jose Abreu. Abreu, formerly of the Chicago White Sox, was an instant upgrade to their roster. Willson Contreras would not be in the same situational trade as Abreu. He would likely split playing days with current Astros catcher Martin Maldonado.

Bleacher reports shared the news of this upcoming meeting on Twitter.

Bleacher Nation @BleacherNation The Astros are reportedly going to meet with Willson Contreras next week at the Winter Meetings, so that might be getting serious: bleachernation.com/cubs/2022/11/2… The Astros are reportedly going to meet with Willson Contreras next week at the Winter Meetings, so that might be getting serious: bleachernation.com/cubs/2022/11/2… https://t.co/0NwdMBxcgD

The Houston Astros' pursuit of Willson Contreras is very saddening for Chicago Cubs fans. Contreras has been with the franchise since 2016 and was an important part of their World Series run. Losing one of their best players after multiple years of struggling to find any wins would be heartbreaking.

For the Houston Astros, this is a great sign that they will not be slowing down their pursuit to improve their lineup in any way. Even after leading the American League in wins and winning the World Series, they are looking to upgrade. This is the mark of a franchise that has designs on being the next great MLB dynasty. An addition like Willson Contreras would certainly help them reach that lofty goal.

Tyler @RunningFlannel



*monkey's paw curls* Bleacher Nation @BleacherNation The Astros are reportedly going to meet with Willson Contreras next week at the Winter Meetings, so that might be getting serious: bleachernation.com/cubs/2022/11/2… The Astros are reportedly going to meet with Willson Contreras next week at the Winter Meetings, so that might be getting serious: bleachernation.com/cubs/2022/11/2… https://t.co/0NwdMBxcgD Me a year ago: how fun would it be if Willson Contreras and Jose Abreu were on the same team??*monkey's paw curls* twitter.com/BleacherNation… Me a year ago: how fun would it be if Willson Contreras and Jose Abreu were on the same team??*monkey's paw curls* twitter.com/BleacherNation…

Contreras will be heading into his eighth MLB season next year, and could be doing so as a member of the Houston Astros. His offensive and defensive prowess would be a great fit with any team he chooses to sign with. There is still hope among some Cubs fans that he will choose to return, but that hope is dwindling. They simply cannot promise a winning situation like teams like the Astros can.

Eric Cooper @_2jss @BleacherNation Outside of going back to the cubs this would be the least harmful to my heart @BleacherNation Outside of going back to the cubs this would be the least harmful to my heart

The Astros have made it clear they plan to be big spenders this offseason. The only question left is how many players they will wind up adding.

The Houston Astros have to be a tempting destination for Willson Contreras

Houston Astros World Series Parade

Contreras already knows what it's like to play for a World Series contending team, and the Astros can help him get back there. It is never easy for a free agent to leave the team they started with, but the Astros are an alluring option.

Willson Contreras could end up signing with the defending World Series champions sooner rather than later.

Poll : 0 votes