"The culture that we left is going to be lost" - MLB veteran Pedro Martinez displays concern for Boston Red Sox ahead of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers' potential departure

Former MLB player Pedro Martinez, who was mostly known for playing for the Boston Red Sox, warned his former team of losing some of their core players in a recent interview with Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Speaking about the 'culture shift' if great Sox players Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers leave, Martinez said:

"If Xander opts out and leaves the team and J.D. [Martinez] leaves the team, I think [Rafael] Devers is most likely going to head the same way. Those guys are going to go. They're not going to have the essence of the franchise that we left."

"The culture that we left is going to be lost. And we don't know when we're going to get it back and how we're going to get it back," Martinez added.

Bogaerts and Devers were present and picked up knowledge from David Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia, who in turn picked up knowledge from Martinez and Jason Varitek. The strong connection dates back to a number of World Series championships. If Bogaerts and Devers leave, they will retain that institutional knowledge for themselves rather than passing it on to the next core.

Earlier this year, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, certain executives predicted that the Red Sox would probably move shortstop Bogaerts. He will be in free agency, and a number of executives believe Boston will try to trade him if at all possible.

Rafael Devers hopes the Red Sox re-sign Xander Bogaerts

Devers could sign a contract extension to remain in the Boston organization, which he has been a part of since 2013, if the Red Sox re-sign Bogaerts.

Devers spoke about his extension and told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo via Red Sox translator Carlos Villoria Benítez: “That would be really nice,” reports Boston.com.

“I hope it happens like you said – they sign Bogey long-term and then me long-term. But I don’t know what’s going to happen. The only thing I know is to play ball. I don’t know about (contract) numbers or anything like that. I’ll leave that to the team and my agent. I’m just trying to keep doing what I’m doing, which is play baseball, and they’ll take care of it.”

Martinez made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1992.

Pedro Martinez's celebrated Boston Red Sox career

Pedro Martinez had a beautiful career and was a major part of the Red Sox's success as he played for the team from 1998 to 2004. He helped the team in winning their first World Series title in 86 years.

In 2015, Pedro Martinez was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

