"The cycle of sadness that is Toronto sports" "This team is so streaky and inconsistent. So frustrating to watch" - Toronto Blue Jays fans devastated with team's performance as Los Angeles Angels sweep series

The Toronto Blue Jays just lost three in a row to the Los Angeles Angels in devastating fashion. The first two games left the Blue Jays scoreless; the last one a five-run loss. This comes at a crucial time for the Blue Jays, as they are currently fighting for a playoff spot in the American League.

The Los Angeles Angels were in the driver's seat the whole game. The Halos got to an early lead in the third inning thanks to a two-run shot by Luis Rengifo. From there, Los Angeles did not look back.

The Angels tacked on another in the fourth with a solo shot by catcher Kurt Suzuki. They then put up three more in the seventh thanks to a RBI double by Mike Trout and a two-run homer by Shohei Ohtani. The Angels scored once in the eighth and ninth innings, giving them eight runs on the day.

Although the Blue Jays did put up a fight this game, it was simply just not enough. Toronto broke their scoreless streak after an RBI double by Matt Chapman in the fourth inning. They then scored again in the seventh following a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. RBI triple. They tacked on one more in the ninth thanks to a solo home run from George Springer.

Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling earned his fourth loss of the season after giving up three earned runs through six innings. After being taken out, the Blue Jays bullpen gave up four runs in the final four innings.

The loss put the Blue Jays 8.5 behind the New York Yankees in the American League East. If the Toronto Blue Jays can go on a run, there is no doubt this lead can shrink.

The American League East is not out of play for the Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays still have time to make a playoff run.

As the Yankees continue to slide, this is a perfect opportunity for the Blue Jays to make up some ground in the division. However, Toronto seems to be missing the opportunity and continues to hover 8-10 games behind in the division lead.

Many fans are starting to give up hope on this year's team. Although the Toronto Blue Jays appear to be a playoff team, fans doubt that they will go very far based on their regular season performances.

Nevertheless, the Toronto Blue Jays have a talented squad, and they just need to find a spark. They must find momentum in these final weeks and take that into this year's postseason.

