The Philadelphia Phillies are piling it on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS. They took Game 1 by a score of 5-3 and Game 2 by 10-0. They now have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

Arizona has failed to keep Philadelphia from launching home runs. According to Sarah Langs, they have 15 home runs in a four-game span, the most in postseason history.

MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis believes the Diamondbacks are at the end of their rope. They ran out their best two starters in the first two games, which was insufficient. Now, they will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt in Game 3, who has struggled at times this season.

"Man, the Dbacks look completely overmatched. Plenty of series left, but they used their best two bullets in these first two games and the Phils bats just sh*t all over them" said Carrabis.

The Phillies have completely emerged in the postseason. From dominant pitching to the offense scoring runs in bunches, this team looks poised to return to the World Series.

The Diamondbacks are quickly running out of time to turn this series around. This is a best-of-seven series, and two more losses will end their season.

The Phillies are on fire

The Phillies cannot do any wrong. While all eyes are on the offense, the starting pitching staff has been dominant in the postseason, striking out 51 and giving up four walks.

In Game 1, Zack Wheeler went six innings, giving up three runs and striking out eight. In game 2, Aaron Nola was exceptional, going six innings of shutout baseball while striking out seven.

Offensively, Philadelphia has had a great game plan to attack opposing pitchers. They are sitting on fastballs and not missing their chance to attack.

Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber went deep in Game 1 off Zac Gallen. In Game 2, Trea Turner hit a homer, and Schwarber took Merill Kelly deep twice.

Historically, teams who have gone up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win 84% of the time. Game 3 will be a must-win for the Diamondbacks as the series moves to Arizona. Hopefully, the home-field advantage will come into play as the Diamondbacks desperately need all the help they can get.

Arizona will take the Wednesday off-day to figure out what has gone wrong and try to come out prepared on Thursday.