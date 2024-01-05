"The diesel bros are back baby!" - Mets' star Pete Alonso over the moon after team signs his former college teammate Harrison Bader

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has a new partner in crime in Harrison Bader . The Amazins and the speedy outfielder agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal for the 2024 season.

Bader is coming off a season where he split time with the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds. He logged 98 games, hitting .232/.274/.348 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs.

Pete Alonso could not log onto social media fast enough to let the world know he was excited about the Bader acquisition. He and Bader were teammates at the University of Florida during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

"The diesel bros are back baby! Welcome back to the orange and blue!" Pete Alonso posted.

During the 2015 season, the duo helped Florida reach the College World Series. Harrison Bader made the CWS All-Tournament team.

However, Bader is coming off a season where he had to miss time dealing with a nagging groin injury. That is a difficult injury for any outfielder and will be something to watch out for.

Pete Alonso is ready to be reunited with Harrison Bader on the Mets

Harrison Bader will likely battle for the center field spot with the Mets. While he has experience playing the corners, his speed makes him a great center fielder. If the Mets go this route, Brandon Nimmo will likely move to one of the corner outfield positions.

It was thought that Jeff McNeil would take over one of the outfield positions, but he will likely be placed at second base. Prospect infielder Ronny Mauricio suffered a knee injury in December.

Bader is one of the better defensive outfielders. From 2018-2023 he has posted 66 outs above average, which ranks fourth among all MLB defenders. For a team that was looking for outfield, they got their man.

Bringing in Bader should also spark hope that Pete Alonso will get an extension. Alonso is expected to be a free agent following the 2024 season, and many believe the team could trade him.

Is the front office trying to keep the superstar happy by signing somebody he is friends with? That is what some are thinking.

Nevertheless, Bader brings a Gold Glove to the outfield and is a solid hitter with plus speed on the basepaths. If he can get past his nagging groin injury from last season, expect big things from Bader.

