"The most disappointing Super Bowl of all time" - Giants' pitcher Logan Webb not thrilled with 49ers vs Chiefs matchup at the Super Bowl

Avid football fan and San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb is not satisfied with the final two Super Bowl contenders.

The NFL world got its Super Bowl matchups on Sunday. Reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens for a back-to-back Super Bowl appearance. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers pulled out a nail-biting victory against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Conference championship.

However, it appears that Logan Webb considers the 49ers-Chiefs matchup 'disappointing.'

"The most disappointing Super Bowl of all time," Webb said.

It seems like the southpaw isn't thrilled with neither the Chiefs nor the 49ers, as he had been rooting for the defeated teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Sacremonto Kings, in the conference championship as per his bio on MLB.com.

The former has missed out this season, but the latter is on pace to get a playoff spot in the NBA.

Logan Webb's cousin died of an overdose before his wedding

On Dec. 3, 2021, 48 hours before him tying the knot with longtime partner Sharidan Morales, Webb rushed to the grocery store after his uncle, Kurt, informed him that his cousin, Kade had collapse. However, by the time they both reached there, it was too late.

Kade died after swallowing a fake painkiller medication that was mixed with lethal fentanyl, a substance that may be fatal. He was just 20 years old and had a girlfriend named Brooklyn Billick, who was expecting a baby girl in a month.

Logan Webb soon informed all the family members:

“I just had to make sure everyone knew,” Logan said. “We’re a very close family. I was going to make sure we were there for my aunt and uncle as long as we needed to be.”

“That whole night was a blur,” he said. “It was things you never want to see, body bags, stuff like that. You feel like it’s not real. We were there in the parking lot of that Safeway from midnight until 3 or 4 a.m. I had to try to go through that weekend like everything was normal. And it wasn’t normal.”

Webb gave his support to his aunt and uncle, who had to endure the grief of their son's death.

