“That whole night was a blur. It was things you never want to see, body bags, stuff like that.” - San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb opens up about cousin’s tragic death due to fentanyl overdose 

On December 3, 2021, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb was preparing to marry his fiancée, Sharidan Morales, in two days. As with all weddings, things were hectic. Webb was making last-minute arrangements for his wedding party and reception, as well as ensuring his tuxedo was just right. His family members were traveling home for the upcoming celebration. His cousin Kade Webb was one of them.

Some family members and the wedding party had planned a golf tournament for December 4, the day before the wedding. Logan's uncle Kurt Webb, Kade's father, was picking up some groceries and golfing equipment in anticipation of the next day. His family's group chat was abuzz with wedding planning and preparations. Except one thing was off: Kade wasn't responding to anything.

He was supposed to be golfing the next day. Last time anyone had seen him, he was hopping in an Uber to get a haircut. Kurt called him several times, but Kade never answered. He phoned several family members. Kade's mother and Kurt's ex-wife, Elizabeth Dillender, kept location tracking for all her children. She told Kurt that Kade's phone was located at a nearby grocery store, which Kurt promptly rushed to.

By the time he got there, it was too late.

Kurt found dozens of emergency vehicles in the parking lot when he pulled into the grocery store. He tried to get through, but they had blocked off the store to all customers. He caught a glimpse of several paramedics pushing a stretcher. He knew Kade was on it.

Kade had died from taking a fake painkiller pill that was secretly laced with deadly fentanyl, a drug with deadly properties if not correctly consumed. Kade was only 20 years old. He had a girlfriend, Brooklyn Billick, and they were expecting a baby girl in a month. He was close with his family and had grown up close to Logan Webb. Ever since Logan had been drafted, Kade could always be seen wearing a San Francisco Giants baseball hat.

Logan Webb had been in contact with Kurt earlier and followed him to the grocery store. Upon arriving, he found Kurt collapsed on the pavement crying. Logan was overcome with grief, too. However, he managed to contact the rest of the family and inform them of the situation.

“I just had to make sure everyone knew,” Logan said. “We’re a very close family. I was going to make sure we were there for my aunt and uncle as long as we needed to be.”

Speaking to Andrew Baggarly of "The Athletic," Webb opened up about how he handled the tragedy.

“That whole night was a blur,” he said. “It was things you never want to see, body bags, stuff like that. You feel like it’s not real. We were there in the parking lot of that Safeway from midnight until 3 or 4 a.m. I had to try to go through that weekend like everything was normal. And it wasn’t normal.”

Now, Logan Webb is taking action to combat fentanyl trafficking in the San Francisco area. He's working with local high schools to raise awareness for how widespread the deadly drug is. He's also using his own platform as an MLB pitcher to speak out against it.

“Kade’s life was taken because some piece of s**t decided to sell him something that had fentanyl in it," said the San Francisco Giants pitcher. "I don’t want to cuss but it makes me so mad. It’s not fair to these kids who are passing away. It’s not fair to their families who want to see them grow up and become parents and live their lives. It’s a sad, sad thing that’s going on."

“I just want people to be aware of it. And I don’t want to see these dealers keep getting away with it, either.”

It's a tragedy that Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants will continue to work through.

