"The disrespect is at an all time high" - Mike Trout getting No. 39 spot in MLB's 2025 Top 100 slammed by 4x Gold Glover

When all is said and done, Mike Trout is going to find himself inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Los Angeles Angels superstar has arguably been the best player of his generation thanks to his combination of speed, power, and elite defense.

While Mike Trout has been an superstar in every sense of the word throughout his career, injuires have limited the three-time MVP's impact for the Los Angeles Angels in recent seasons. Aside from the shortened 2020 season, the last time Trout has played more than 100 games came back in 2019. Trout is still talented, however, the injuries have undoubtedly hurt his ranking on MLB's Top 100 list.

The Los Angeles Angels star came in at number 39 on the league list of the top 100 players, something that drew criticism from former All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner Eric Hosmer. The former Kansas City Royals star took to social media to condemn Trout's placement on the list.

"Timeout! #39!? The disrespect is at an all time high," Hosmer posted on X.

Last season, the 11-time All-Star was limited to only 29 games for the Los Angeles Angels after tearing his menicus twice, resulting in his season being cut short. That being said, when Trout was healthy and on the field last season, he was a force, clobbering 10 home runs and recording 6 stolen bases in the games he played in.

The Angels have reportedly discussed potentially moving Mike Trout out of center field, instead potentially giving him a look at one of the corner outfield spots, or even a run as the team's designated hitter. While offseason acqusition Jorge Soler is expected to be the club's primary DH, in an attempt to keep Trout healthy, the team could explore alternative options to limit his running in the outfield.

The Los Angeles Angels have done a solid job bolstering the roster around Mike Trout this offseason

One of the major knocks against Trout and his legacy has not only been the lack playoff success but playoff appearances in general. Despite being one of the best players to ever do it, Trout has only appeared in three postseason games. While the current roster might have a big hill to climb in order to reach the playoffs in 2025, the front office did not sit quietly throughout the offseason.

The Angels added several proven veteran via either free agency or the trade market as they look to improve upon a disappointing 2024 campaign. The team was able to add the likes of Jorge Soler, Travis d'Arnaud, Yusei Kikuchi, Kenley Jansen, and Kyle Hendricks, among others. It will be interesting to see how the Angels perform in 2025, especially if Mike Trout can remain on the field.

