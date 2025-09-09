“The division??? Get a clue!” - Mets fans brutally mock manager Carlos Mendoza’s claim to win NL after shutout loss vs. Phillies

After the latest 1-0 shutdown loss against the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets find themselves eight games behind in the NL East standings. With this being the final month of the regular season, time is running out for manager Carlos Mendoza's group to win the division and avoid the wild card round.On Monday, the Phillies defeated them 1-0. After the game, Mendoza spoke about winning the division from here on, addressing the inconsistencies the ballclub has shown in its games.&quot;Yeah, look, we’ve been pretty inconsistent, you know, and we put ourselves in this position,&quot; the manager said. &quot;We’re still right there, obviously.&quot;The goal is to win the division, but like you mentioned, we’re eight back now, I guess that’s what it is. But we’ve got to keep going. We’ve got to turn the page here, get ready for another game tomorrow, and continue to get the job done. Overall, the inconsistency has put us in this position.&quot;After hearing that the manager was still thinking about winning the division, fans gave Carlos Mendoza a reality check on the current state of the team. A fan commented:&quot;The division??????? The division??? Get a clue. You’ll be lucky to hang on to a damn playoff spot.&quot;Casey Manning @CaseytheMANningLINK@SNYtv The division??????? The division??? Get a clue. You’ll be lucky to hang on to a damn playoff spot.The fan is not wrong here. The Mets' lead on the final NL wildcard spot has reduced to 2.5 games with teams like the Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals on their tail to remove them from postseason contention.&quot;Buddy we aren’t winning the division 🤣&quot; another fan added.Cup of Mets @CupofMetsLINK@SNYtv Buddy we aren’t winning the division 🤣More reactions poured in with fans asking Mendoza to better hold on to the final wildcard spot rather than talking about winning the division.&quot;Division???? Lol how about just make playoffs that’s the goal,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Stop talking about the division when you willingly play Cedric Mullins in CF,&quot; another fan added.&quot;Division is over. Get into the playoffs. That’s all that matters,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;Mendy let’s try to stay focused on this season, even though your squad is choking it all away. You need to manage with more urgency or maybe we should just surrender to Cincy and SF now,&quot; another fan provided a reality check to the manager.Mets now 4-6 in last 10 games after 1-0 lossThe Mets started the season positively, and many thought making the postseason should be easy for them, given the star players they have on their roster. However, since the All-Star break, the Mets have been slowly risking their postseason contention after losing more games than they have won.After their 1-0 loss against the Phillies, the club is 4-6 in the last 10 games. At the same time, the Giants, Diamondbacks and Cardinals are all 7-3 in the same stretch.If the results don't improve in the coming days, it might not be a surprise to see one of the biggest teams in terms of payroll not make it to October.