"The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers" - Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Klay Thompson's brother Trayce while Mookie Betts recovers from horrifying cracked ribs

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Trayce Thompson from the Detroit Tigers. The move was made in the hopes of fulfilling the gaping hole that All-Star Mookie Betts left due to a rib injury.

Betts was injured after a collision with teammate Cody Bellinger during the first inning of their Freeway Series game against the Los Angeles Angels. The former American League MVP still doesn't have a timetable for a return.

The Dodgers recently signed infielder Eddy Alvarez and deployed him in right field, Betts' fielding position. It should be noted that Alvarez is one of only three Americans in history to win medals in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Trayce Thompson's arrival would give the Los Angeles Dodgers more options for right-handed-hitting outfielders. They could form a committee with Thompson and Alvarez to share duties in right field on alternate days.

The Dodgers outfielder is the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson and the son of former NBA first overall pick Mychal Thompson. Unlike his father and brother, he chose to pick up a bat rather than shoot hoops.

Trayce Thompson started his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox after being selected in the second round of the 2009 MLB draft. He made his professional debut on August 4, 2015.

Thompson was then traded to the Dodgers on December 16, 2015 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-team deal. He spent time with the Oakland Athletics, a second stint with the White Sox, the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres before signing a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Just yesterday, Thompson was reacquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from Detroit for cash considerations.

Los Angeles Dodgers' weekly preview

Reeling from their series loss against the Cleveland Guardians, the Los Angeles Dodgers will start a new series by facing off against the Cincinnati Reds. They shouldn't take this for granted, as they have already been swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates at home this season.

A rematch of last year's National League Championship Series is on deck as Freddie Freeman returns to Truist Park for the first time.

The Dodgers will square off against the white-hot Atlanta Braves for a three-game series that starts on Friday.

