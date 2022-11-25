The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be legitimate contenders in the battle for 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge. After an MLB-leading 111 wins in 2022, the club fell just short of their ultimate goal of a World Series. The franchise is now in the midst of remodling this roster with several moves set to take place in the offseason.

The Dodgers have failed to reach the World Series for the second consecutive season. The club will now look to make wholesale changes in the clubhouse. Per a recent New York Post article, Jon Heyman stated that the Dodgers are looking at Aaron Judge to get them over the hump.

"The Dodgers are looking at Judge and the top shortstops," said Heyman.

Considering the organization has had one of the highest payrolls over the previous decade, nothing less than a championship will suffice for Dave Roberts.

"While they’ve pared $100 million off their payroll to date (Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, David Price, Craig Kimbrel, Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo, Trea Turner, Justin Turner), they seem interested in reducing their $290 million payroll and also could use a shortstop," added Heyman.

Several high-profile players, including Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger, are free agents this offseason. Los Angeles has cleared six-figures off their payroll and have the funds to go after a player like Aaron Judge.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Dodgers potentially in play for Aaron Judge now. Cleared up more than $100M in salary.



With Aaron Judge currently in California being wined and dined by the San Francisco Giants, rumors are swirling about Judge leaving New York.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the latest club rumored to be interested in Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge runs onto the field prior to a game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium

Heyman went onto mention that the club also wants to add a premier shortstop to fill the gap left by Trea Turner. According to many analysts, Trea Turner will not be re-signing with the Dodgers.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



An elite shortstop in this market would cost anywhere north of $20 million yearly, depending on the player and length of the contract. Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts are all free agents and could be a good fit in Los Angeles.

The New York Yankees are still the favorites to sign Judge, but there appears to be competition from their West Coast rivals. Expect to see a historic contract offer in the coming months for one of this generation's greatest talents.

