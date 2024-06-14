"The Dodgers are one, the Yankees are another” - MLB Insider speculates Alex Cora managing big market teams next season

Alex Cora's contract with the Boston Red Sox runs out after this season. In 2021, both parties signed a contract that had option years for 2023 and 2024. Recently, Cora's future was the talking point in a segment on the Fair Territory with Ken Rosenthal podcast.

To start with, MLB insider Rosenthal didn't walk away from thinking the Boston Red Sox would have the manager back for another stint. However, he said big teams could also be looking into him.

"I'm not ruling out that the Red Sox are not going to employ Alex Cora next year," Rosenthal said. "We can look at a number of teams that could have openings if things don't go the way they want them to. And I'm talking about big teams."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The teams that Rosenthal kept in the fray were the LA Dodgers, the New York Yankees, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

"The Dodgers are one, the Yankees are another, the Cardinals are a third, and there are more as well," Rosenthal added. "And it's going to be really interesting to see what Alex Cora decides. He's talked a lot about wanting to be with his family and his kids."

The MLB analyst didn't dismiss the idea of Cora taking a year off to spend time with his family either.

"Yeah, I think he could take a year off or even maybe even move to a front office role. But he's going to be this year's Craig counsel. It certainly seems that way," Rosenthal said.

Expand Tweet

"I can’t be selfish": Alex Cora shuts down contract conversations and is focused on what's at hand

During a press conference late in May, a reporter asked Alex Cora about his contract, to which the Puerto Rican replied:

“Out of respect to the organization and the players, and the season, we're not going to talk about contracts,” said Cora (via MLB.com). “We’ll play it out and then whatever is decided is decided.”

He further acknowledged Boston Red Sox's current status being under .500 adding to his contract expectations.

“From my end, like I said before, I can’t be selfish,” Cora said. “I cannot be selfish in this situation. We finished last [in the AL East] the last two years and we're playing under .500 baseball. My situation will be taken care of in the future, whatever the organization decides or whatever I decide to do."

Despite the whirlwind around his future, Alex Cora is focused on the ongoing season, where his team is holding a 35-34 record, which puts them in third place in the AL East behind the Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback