Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner took a swipe at the Dodgers. He stated on Tuesday that he did not "have a number in mind" for the payroll for the upcoming season. This was despite the fact that the Yankees finished the 2022 season with the third-highest payroll in baseball at $264 million, behind only the Mets ($287 million) and Dodgers ($280 million).

Speaking at the owners' meeting on Tuesday, Steinbrenner mentioned the Dodgers and their penchant for extravagant spending, which has helped them acquire Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Despite having a 111-win season, the Dodgers were soon eliminated from the NLCS.

MichiganYankees☃️🕎 @MichiganYankees Hal Steinbrenner: "We were the third-highest (payroll) in baseball and the two higher than us didn’t do as well as us. The Dodgers — huge market like us and we obviously get compared a lot to them. . .How many World Series have they won in the last 10 or 15 years? It’s tough." Hal Steinbrenner: "We were the third-highest (payroll) in baseball and the two higher than us didn’t do as well as us. The Dodgers — huge market like us and we obviously get compared a lot to them. . .How many World Series have they won in the last 10 or 15 years? It’s tough."

What has gone wrong for these big money ball clubs like the Dodgers and the Yankees?

The Yankees and the Dodgers have been spending like mad dogs, but it hasn't borne any considerable fruit for them. They are still struggling to make it to the World Series. Both baseball clubs lived up to the hype during the regular season, breaking many records, but somehow fizzled out in the postseason, resulting in an early exit from the playoff series. This has become a constant occurrence; fans of the teams too aren't that shocked.

Investing money does not ensure success; it merely raises the likelihood. The large sums of money spent on free agents won't ensure a trip to the World Series, but they will keep the team consistently competitive. Despite having a squad full of stars, Los Angeles' lineup lacks cohesion. A team with a late-season surge and the ability to maintain momentum throughout the postseason has a better chance of winning the championship than one with the most talented roster.

What changes are required in the league?

Baseball has 11 teams with payrolls over $150 million, but there are also 10 teams with payrolls under $100 million, including four with payrolls under $75 million. The stark contrast highlights the need for MLB and the players' union to find a way to bridge the gap in current contract negotiations.

"MLB should realign the divisions. Birds will never get out of the basement going against those payrolls." - Kfrenchjr

Sure, increasing the playoff field from 10 to 14 teams in the near future could be beneficial, but in reality, this would only be bandaging a serious, festering sore that is gravely endangering the sport's credibility. The Great Divide player payroll wall must end soon before it gets out of hand.

