"The Dodgers will be looking for some offensive help” - MLB insider reports team to be buyers at July 30 trade deadline 

The Los Angeles Dodgers are said to be one of the top offensive teams this season. Dave Roberts and his squad paint a dominant picture with Shohei Ohtani added to the team. While the top four of the team's lineup seem to be invincible, it's the rest of the players that draw concern.

Mookie Betts, Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith have been living up to their name in one way or another. However, the second half of the starting rotation is what needs improvement.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers are expected to be buyers at the July 30 trade deadline. Nightengale said in his latest column that the bottom line up of the team's offense has been "one of the worst in baseball":

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Dodgers will be looking for some offensive help to aid the bottom of their lineup, which has been one of the worst in baseball," Nightengale said.

It turns out that the big names have been carrying the team all along through this season.

Dodgers bottom lineup ranks fourth-worst in MLB

It might come as a surprise to many that the team's bottom lineup is ranked the fourth-worst in the majors as they hold a batting clip of .200. Furthermore, they have the fifth-worst OPS in the MLB:

"While the top of the lineup with Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith is easily the best in baseball, the bottom of their order is hitting .200, fourth-worst in MLB with a .586 OPS, fifth-worst," Nightengale continued.

The list of struggling players includes a rookie and veterans. While individual contributions might not be too bad, as a unit, they have been a disaster. Jayson Heyward, Andy Pages, Kike Hernandez, Gavin Lux, Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor are some names on the list.

The Dodgers have spent a significant amount in their offseason and a World Series win is the only way out after all the hype. That said, they might look to make a few changes to some struggling players on the team.

If these players pick up the pace in the next two months, they might just remain with the same team.

It will be interesting to see exactly what offensive moves the Dodgers decide to make ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback