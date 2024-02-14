“The dream is just the beginning” - Yankees star Juan Soto delivers impassioned speech to team’s Dominican Academy

Juan Soto is the New York Yankees most prized offseason acquisition, and he's already making an impact on the team. Before Spring Training has even begun, the slugger acquired in a trade has been speaking with the team's Dominican Republic Academy, which features young players that are hopeful to one day make it onto the team.

He gave a powerful speech that undoubtedly inspired the players to work harder and to get to the spot Soto is in now. He's on a potential Hall of Fame track, and he's evidently pretty good at public speaking as well.

Soto said in his speech via Essentially Sports:

“It’s the first step of a dream you have just achieved and I congratulate each one of you. But the dream is just the beginning. There are still many steps to achieve and much to learn. Now comes an even bigger goal, which is to know how to behave like a professional. And to be a professional both on and off the field.”

He also stressed the importance of being a pro physically as well as mentally in this sport. As for how he does this himself, the veteran outfielder stated:

“First and foremost, by trusting what I did in the off-season. Always preparing from day one, not waiting until the last week to get ready.” Soto then talked about his mental preparations, “But mentally, as I say, by always staying positive, always thinking the best, always trying to find motivations to move forward and think about what I really want and what my goal is. That’s my mindset.”

Soto hasn't taken a swing yet, but he's been great for the Yankees after joining from the San Diego Padres.

Juan Soto already paying dividends

Juan Soto was a great addition, and he is attempting to make an impact on the future of the team already. Only under contract for one season at the moment, that is significant.

Juan Soto is making an impact

The Yankees sent several prospects to the Padres for Soto and Trent Grisham. Soto is only under contract for this year, and an extension did not happen since he's a Boras client and they almost always test free agency.

Nevertheless, the team wants to keep him for the long haul and he's expressed interest in the same. His latest actions suggest he wants to be around for the future as well.

