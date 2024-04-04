"The dynamic duo" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne embraces her Golden Retriever energy next to teammate's black cat vibe

In a heartwarming display of friendship, Olivia Dunne, a gymnast and social media sensation, shared a sweet TikTok clip showcasing her friendship with LSU teammate KJ Johnson. Dunne affectionately called herself a Golden Retriever based on her joyful attitude, while Johnson was given the persona of a black cat for fun. The video went viral on social media because it highlighted the differences between two complementary people.

Dunne, a famous social media sensation and accomplished gymnast, has amassed a significant following with her engaging content. Her interesting posts have helped her build fame and recognition all around the world.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The dynamic duo" - Dunne captioned the post.

Dunne is also known in the baseball world for her relationship with Paul Skenes, a top prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose recent Triple-A start has MLB fans excited. Despite their busy lives and different career paths, they have found ways to help each other out, like Dunne’s recent eager praise of Skenes’ pitching skills.

Olivia Dunne has recently helped LSU clinch their 5th SEC gymnastics championship.

Olivia Dunne recently clinched LSU’s fifth SEC championship win with a great score of 198-075. Their great showing, which tied the program’s best score at the championships, was a big deal for the 3 ranked team in the country. Under the direction of coach Jay Clark, LSU won thanks to great routines on all platforms.

Olivia Dunne recently clinched LSU’s fifth SEC championship, which tied the program’s best score at the championships under the direction of coach Jay Clark and Dunne’s teammate Haleigh Bryant.

As Dunne continues to thrive in her gymnastics career, with recent accolades like helping LSU win its fifth straight conference title, she stays a well-liked figure in the sports world. With her impending venture into swimsuit modeling for Sports Illustrated, her fame will only grow, captivating audiences with her talent and charm.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.