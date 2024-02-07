"The embarrassment will be televised" - Netflix's Hard Knocks-inspired baseball documentary for Red Sox's 2024 season amuses MLB fans

Netflix is producing a new documentary that will focus on the Boston Red Sox. This MLB-inspired documentary has already generated a lot of excitement among fans, who are eager to see this innovative combination of sports and entertainment.

The documentary, which is currently unnamed, will run alongside another Netflix documentary that profiles the Boston Red Sox's World Series victory in 2004. The 2024 Red Sox feature is said to be inspired by HBO's Hard Knocks, a groundbreaking 2001 series that gave fans an inside look at the NFL.

Though the series premise has obvious appeal, fans have pointed out the seemingly random selection of the Boston Red Sox who finished last in their division in 2023.

Although the 2024 season special will not be available until 2025, a documentary about the club's 2004 World Series victory will be released by the end of the year.

The Red Sox completed a come-from-behind victory against the New York Yankees in the 2004 ALCS before defeating the Cardinals to win their first World Series title in 86 seasons.

The various forays by Netflix into the world of professional sports in recent years have yielded strong financial results. Their F1 special, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, produced in 2019, has been credited with helping the sport's popularity increase.

2024 Boston Red Sox now have an extra motive to perform

Almost immediately after the 2023 season finished, the Red Sox made some big changes. Former reliever Craig Breslow was hired as the team's new chief baseball officer. Breslow is a former relief pitcher who won the 2013 World Series with Boston.

In addition to bringing in former St. Louis Cardinals slugger Tyler O'Neill, Breslow's administration wants to add former Cy Young contender Lucas Giolito to the roster.

It is not clear whether or not the Sox will be able to shake their poor performances. Either way, Netflix will be there to capture all of the good, bad and ugly of the 2024 Boston Red Sox season.

