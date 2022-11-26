One of the top current free agents is former New York Mets slugger Brandon Nimmo, and the Tampa Bay Rays are vying for his services. They join a long list of suitors for Nimmos talent, being one of the more interesting candidates. The Rays do not often spend big in free agency, which would make a big-time offer very intriguing.

Nimmo is coming off the best season of his career, where he hit for a batting average of .274 and 16 home runs. His defensive prowess in the outfield also adds to his value. However, a return to the New York Mets is not impossible, especially given their large budget and ability to spend in free agency.

News of the Rays' interest was reported by Jon Heyman and shared to Twitter by the SNY network.

SNY @SNYtv Brandon Nimmo is reportedly drawing interest from the Rays on.sny.tv/wQuZidm Brandon Nimmo is reportedly drawing interest from the Rays on.sny.tv/wQuZidm https://t.co/DHmKv8KM2K

Nimmo will have the opportunity to become a leader for the Rays in a way he probably won't be able to with the Mets. While he was among the leaders in WAR in New York, he will likely be the best in Tampa Bay. This is a tempting opportunity for players who are looking to add to their legacy. Despite this potential for allure, no Mets fans see Nimmo leaving.

Mike Kouten 🇺🇸 @kouten_mike I’m laughing out load lol @SNYtv Imagine the Rays outbidding the MetsI’m laughing out load lol @SNYtv Imagine the Rays outbidding the Mets 😂😂😂 I’m laughing out load lol

The financial disparity may be too large for the Tampa Bay Rays to overcome. The team doesn't have a superstar player on their roster, but have incredible depth that makes them a dangerous MLB team. This year they made the playoffs out of the vaunted American League East, which is no small feat. If they are willing to pay the price, Brandon Nimmo would be the perfect fit.

Having an owner willing and able to spend big money is a huge advantage for the New York Mets. It gives them the ability to retain players who have proven themselves in their system, such as Brandon Nimmo. It certainly lends confidence to the fans who want him re-signed.

Just Another Day in Paradise @CSWAGGY25 @SNYtv Well that looks good for the Mets seems like that price tag is coming way down @SNYtv Well that looks good for the Mets seems like that price tag is coming way down

Queens To Midtown: All Mets & Knicks @AllAccessNYKNYM @SNYtv Before the year started I was thinking 4/80 for Nimmo. Credit Nimmo for having his value sky rocket. After Judge he’s the best FA of’er. Only good FA CF’er in a time where there are minimal CF’s.The interest for Nimmo is no shocking. It will be a hard pill to swallow if he leaves @SNYtv Before the year started I was thinking 4/80 for Nimmo. Credit Nimmo for having his value sky rocket. After Judge he’s the best FA of’er. Only good FA CF’er in a time where there are minimal CF’s.The interest for Nimmo is no shocking. It will be a hard pill to swallow if he leaves

This year's free agency class is incredibly deep, with value to be found at every position.

The New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays are just two of the many teams trying to sign Brandon Nimmo

New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers

The Tampa Bay Rays are the most recent team to have any interest in Nimmo, but are far from the first. The Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees have all shown interest.

Brandon Nimmo will be a difference maker wherever he goes, which could now be for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Poll : 0 votes