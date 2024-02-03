The Boston Red Sox haven't turned out great this offseason, despite the team firing their Chief Baseball Officer. After a string of disappointing seasons, many expected them to come back swinging in the offseason; however, all they could do was swing and miss.

This has led to fans being disappointed and their latest interest in Tommy Pham has only worsened the case. Recently, The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that the Red Sox are interested in acquiring Pham, who had a comeback season in 2023.

"Very midish mindset..not surprising,just depressing," one fan said.

Another fan took a jibe at the Red Sox's front office.

"This team sucks. The roster sucks..the options they target suck. The entire organization is 3rd tier," another user said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

MLB analyst takes a dig at Red Sox's offseason moves

In September 2023, when it was final that the Red Sox wouldn't make the playoffs, the management fired Chaim Bloom to instill a new sense of direction to get back to winning ways. However, their best way to do so could have been through the offseason but their inability to sign free agents has led analyst Ken Rosenthal to ask questions.

During a recent interview with Chris Cotillo, MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal questioned the Red Sox's plan in light of their inability to recruit major names this winter.

"When I check on players and where they're going and who might be interested, I hardly ever hear their name. And that's what's surprising to me," Rosenthal said.

"They are seemingly not in the mix for any player; you think they would be in the mix and again, the need is glaring. It's quite obvious, and there are pitchers out there," he added. "I know Snell is there, and Montgomery might not be No. 1, These are all fair assessments and listen, no one acquired Dylan Cease or Corbin Burnes yet."

Rosenthal also mocked the idea that if the strategy was going to remain the same, then why fire Chaim Bloom in the first place?

"Obviously, the prices for those guys is high, but man, there are other way to do things and in a bigger picture sense Why did you fire Chaim Bloom if this is the way you are going to go?"

There are still notable starting pitching options available on the market, including the likes of Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. It remains to be seen if Fenway Park can see them either pitching on the mound or not.

