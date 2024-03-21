"The exact amount owed to Ohtani’s bookie" - Fans fuel speculations after Michael Lorenzen’s $4.5 million Rangers deal

Michael Lorenzen agreed to a one-year $4.5 million deal with the Texas Rangers. The reigning World Series champions have strengthened their starting rotation. While all seems to be going well for the Rangers, the Dodgers and their star Shohei Ohtani are dealing with bigger problems.

Major League Baseball (MLB) continues to throw news at us before opening day. Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara was recently fired for theft allegations.

Mizuhara was accused of gambling and wiring Ohtani's money. The irony is that the amount is the same $4.5 million as Lorenzen's contract.

While authorities are dealing with the issue, Lorenzen's signing with the Rangers and Mizuhara's theft have drawn speculation among fans.

Mizuhara is linked to an investigation due to illegal gambling, but there is no news of Ohtani's involvement. The inquiry continues as the bookie linked to Mizuhara is under federal investigation.

Rangers advance on NL West Rival with Michael Lorenzen's signing

The Rangers were quick enough to strike a deal with Michael Lorenzen to stay ahead of their NL West rival. The San Diego Padres were pursuing the right-handed pitcher but failed to strike a deal.

Lorenzen was linked to the Padres but they moved on with Dylan Cease. They could have added more depth to their starting rotation with Lorenzen; however, the Rangers had the upper hand with their short-term deal.

Last season, Michael Lorenzen held an ERA of 3.58 in 18 starts for the Detroit Tigers with a 5-7 record. The 32-year-old made the All-Star game with the Tigers but was shipped to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline.

Lorenzen threw a no-hitter with the Phillies but recorded a 5.51 ERA in 47-plus innings. His stint with the Phillies was not up to the mark with a 4-2 record and limited pitching.

