"The first time, Andrew McCutchen was a veteran for me" - Adam Frazier opens up about re-uniting with Pirates on a $1,525,000 deal 

Adam Frazier is returning to Pittsburgh, finalizing a one-year deal, $1.525 million with the Pirates. Frazier spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the club (2016-21). The only All-Star selection he had was in 2021.

After the Pirates, he had stints with the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles in 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively. Last season, he played for the Kansas City Royals, slashing .202/.282/.294 with four home runs and 22 RBIs over 294 plate appearances.

Upon his homecoming to Pittsburgh and looking forward to meeting Andrew McCutchen, Frazier made his feelings known during an appearance on "MLB Network Radio".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The first time I was in Pittsburgh, Cutch was a veteran for me," Frazier said. "You know, to get back with him — he's still that guy — but to be alongside him in a completely different role would be cool.

Trending

"But I kind of enjoy that part of it — the veteran part — just bringing experience to the younger guys. I've gotten to play with some really good young players over the past few years, and being able to help them grow is a lot of fun for me," he added.

Expand Tweet

Adam Frazier talks about part of the job he'll enjoy most

Being 33 at this stage in his career, Adam Frazier is now a veteran. Therefore, he'll be looked up to for guidance by younger players. Frazier believes his role within the team is to bring everyone together from different cultures and present a united front on the field.

"It's really about bringing everybody together," Frazier said. "If you can bring the young guys, the old guys, the Americans, the Latin guys — all of them — together, that’s part of the role I’m in. And that's really the part I enjoy most: Trying to bring everyone together as a team, to play together, pulling everybody in the same direction every night. Ultimately, I think that's how you win ballgames.

"So I'm excited about that. Being in a place where I’m comfortable and familiar with the ins and outs of the organization — I think that’s going to bode well for me," he added.

With the Pirates, Adam Frazier is expected to be a utility player while also getting some opportunities in the outfield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback