“The flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to voice your objection” - Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa fires shots at San Francisco Giants skipper Gabe Kapler’s decision not to stand for American national anthem

Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa has made clear his disapproval of San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler announcing that he will not take the field for the American national anthem "until [he feels] better about the direction of our country."

For context, Kapler released several statements yesterday (both verbally and in writing) about his feelings toward American gun laws following the Robb Elementary School shooting. On Tuesday, May 24, an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. He also wounded 17 others.

Kapler wrote a blog post titled "Home of the Brave?" in which he questioned the United States' laws surrounding firearms. He also voiced disapproval over how the Uvalde police handled the shooting. In the article, he hinted that he didn't want to stand for the American national anthem before games as a means of protesting the country's current political climate. And in a pregame interview on Friday, he followed through and confirmed that he wouldn't take the field for the national anthem.

Here's how Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa responded.

Sitting in the Chicago White Sox dugout with his sunglasses on and cap tipped upward, Tony LaRussa began a long and thorough interview regarding his thoughts on Gabe Kapler. He began by saying he knows and respects the San Francisco Giants manager "professionally." La Russa said he also agrees with Kapler's sentiment toward American politics and the country as a whole.

"He's completely right to be concerned with what's happening to our country," said La Russa. "In every direction we go, there's a lot [that's] concerning. He's right there."

LaRussa then began saying where he disagrees with Kapler.

"Where I disagree," he began, "is that the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to voice your objection. I think you go directly to the cause of whatever it is that really bothers you."

La Russa then went on to speak about his reasons behind disapproving of Kapler's actions.

"If you talk to any [American] service man," LaRussa said, "who puts their life on the line, when they're out and around...some of their courage comes from what the flag means to them."

Afterwards, Chicago White Sox beat writer Jesse Rogers said that Tony LaRussa wants it to be clear that he "likes and respects" Gabe Kapler and his political stance, but disagrees with his methods of protest.

The next few days will show if any other MLB managers also voice opinions on the subject.

Edited by Windy Goodloe