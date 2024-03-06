"The future is awesome" - Orioles fans ecstatic after Jackson Holliday continues impressive spring with multiple extra-base hits against the Phillies 

Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday has been turning heads all spring. He will make it hard on the front office to send him down after his impressive performance at the plate against the Phillies on Tuesday.

Holliday went 3-4 with two extra-base hits, bringing his spring batting average to .333. His speed was on full display as he chugged around the basepaths. The big leagues do not look to be too much for the slugger.

Holliday first doubled off Phillies starter Zach Wheeler before hitting a triple in his next at-bat. He would then hit a single off Michael Mercado to give him three hits during the afternoon.

Jackson Holliday was the only player in the ball game that had three hits. The only other Baltimore hitter with more than one hit was Colton Cowser, who finished the afternoon with two.

"The future is awesome" one fan posted.

"He's a machine" another fan posted.

The future is bright in Baltimore. They have built something special and will be an exciting team to watch this season. They will look to defend their American League East championship.

Many around the league believe in Jackson Holliday and the Baltimore Orioles this upcoming season

Baltimore Orioles Jakcson Holliday (Image via Getty)

The Baltimore Orioles broke out during the 2023 season. They finished the year atop the American League East with a 101-61 record. It was their best record since 1979, and they narrowly beat out the Tampa Bay Rays by two games.

Unfortunately, they would run into the red-hot Texas Rangers in the ALCS, ending their season. They had no means of stopping the Rangers, getting swept 3-0.

Many expect Baltimore to be a contender for a division championship again this upcoming season. According to Ceasars Sportsbook, Baltimore has the fifth-highest win total, sitting at 90 wins.

However, a division rival sits above them. Ceasars predicts the New York Yankees will win 93.5 games. That would make for one tight race at the end of the season.

Predictions do not account for some surprise call-ups. So, if Baltimore decides Jackson Holliday is their starting middle infielder, some reconsideration must be had. He is the top-rated prospect in the entire league, according to MLB.com.

Holliday is the son of former big league outfielder Matt Holliday. Matt enjoyed a 15-year career, roaming the outfield for the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals, and New York Yankees.

