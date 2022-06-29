“The game is over” - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. assures Toronto Blue Jays manager, proceeds to hit walk-off win

The Toronto Blue Jays have found a good midseason rival in the Boston Red Sox. Coming into this week's series against the Blue Jays, Alex Cora's Red Sox had won seven straight and worked their way into second place in the American League East.

Both teams are vying for security in second place. This is so they may gear up to take on the behemoth of the division: the New York Yankees. Last night in Toronto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made all the difference for his team against a bitter divisional rival.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. assures manager that "the game is over," proceeds to walk it off for the Toronto Blue Jays

After winning the first game of the series by a commanding score of 7-2, the Jays were looking to keep things going. The Red Sox, meanwhile, have been one of baseball's most prolific teams lately.

Over the past 15 days, the Red Sox have hit better than anyone in the MLB. The team has an average of .291 over that time, the best in baseball. They have also been able to register 130 hits, second-most in the MLB.

A two-run shot by Rob Refsnyder tied the Sox up with the Toronto Blue Jays 4-4 in the seventh inning. As the Sox went ahead by a run an inning later, it was gearing up to be a late and exciting game. Fans at Rogers Centre settled in for a game that everyone felt would go to extra innings.

MLB @MLB Vladdy for the win! Vladdy for the win! https://t.co/u5fyMzWYwZ

"Vladdy for the win!" - MLB

In the bottom of the ninth, Bo Bichette scored Bradley Zimmer to tie the game, sending Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the plate with nobody out and two men on. According to Guerrero Jr., he told Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo that the "game is over" before stepping up.

Hazel Mae @thehazelmae



Guerrero smiled and said: "He got all nervous and said, 'I trust you guys.. if you say so.'"



#BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned to manager Charlie Montoyo in the bottom of the 9th and told him the game was over. What did Montoyo say to that?Guerrero smiled and said: "He got all nervous and said, 'I trust you guys.. if you say so.'" Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned to manager Charlie Montoyo in the bottom of the 9th and told him the game was over. What did Montoyo say to that?Guerrero smiled and said: "He got all nervous and said, 'I trust you guys.. if you say so.'"#BlueJays

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned to manager Charlie Montoyo in the bottom of the 9th and told him the game was over. What did Montoyo say to that? Guerrero smiled and said: "He got all nervous and said, 'I trust you guys.. if you say so.'" - Hazel Mae

Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single to score George Springer. This put the Jays ahead by one and handed them the 6-5 victory. The Blue Jays now find themselves 12.5 games behind the New York Yankees, half a game ahead of the Red Sox.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far