"The gem has been acquired" - Dodgers fans over the moon after utility man Kike Hernandez's Los Angeles reunion

Kike Hernandez is back with the boys in blue and is all set to reunite with his teammates at Spring Training. The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to impress their fans by adding key pieces to their team.

With less than a week into Spring Training, the franchise has signed the utility player to a one-year deal. The move was well received by Dodgers fans as they cheered and praised Hernandez for his return. Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared their reactions:

"The gem has been acquired," wrote one fan on X reacting to the news.

Comments continued to pour in support of Hernandez and the franchise on X:

"Team is now complete… world champion ‘24," wrote another fan.

Dodgers fans love Hernandez, with some hoping he stays beyond his one-year deal:

Kike Hernandez to add infield depth for Dodgers

Besides adding some firepower to the plate, Kike Hernandez will also contribute by adding some infield depth. The Dodgers can now boost their defensive depth and flexibility with Hernandez.

His potential to play as an infielder, outfielder and second baseman will help the Dodgers rotate players when necessary. Being a utility player has its advantages, and Hernandez will play a crucial role when it comes to replacing injured players defensively.

The 32-year-old has also been a crucial hitter against left-handed pitchers. Hernandez slashed .257/.343/.458 in his career against southpaws. Against right-handed hitters, he is comparatively less with .228/.290/.377.

Hernandez's performance with the Dodgers was limited to 54 games last season. He smashed five home runs and drove in 30 runs with a stolen base and 44 hits.

Kike Hernandez seems to be more comfortable playing with the Dodgers. His performance with the Boston Red Sox was not up to the mark during the first half of the 2023 MLB season. He slashed just .222/.279/.320 and was sent back to the Dodgers at the deadline.

He bounced back once he returned to the Dodgers, slashing 262/.308/.423. Notably, he played a crucial role in their elimination game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite their loss, he went 2-of-4 with one RBI.

The fans undoubtedly love him, and the Dodgers will hope to make the best of his talent in the upcoming season as the big-spending club aims for postseason success.

