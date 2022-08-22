"The girls go through the back-door entrance in the Trump World Tower to avoid the paparazzi” - Derek Jeter silences rumors that he shielded his hookups from the limelight during his time with Yankees

Hall of Famer and former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has not been limelight-friendly throughout his life. He has purposely steered clear of the spotlight and maintained a safe distance from controversies. Among all the Jeter-related controversies that have occurred over the past 20 years, the one that garnered the most attention was the one involving his one-night hookups.

In 2011, a "New York Post" piece was published claiming Derek sent autographed items to his one-night stands. Furthermore, it was revealed that Derek took additional measures to keep his hookups out of the spotlight by sneaking them in and out of Trump Tower through the back entrance to evade the media personnel.

Per the news outlet, one of Jeter's friends opened up, saying:

"Derek has girls stay with him at his apartment in New York, and then he gets them a car to take them home the next day. Waiting in his car is a gift basket containing signed Jeter memorabilia, usually a signed baseball.”

He added:

"He’ll occasionally take girls to a restaurant. He has a couple of restaurants that he goes to that aren’t trendy."

"I know he’s been dating multiple girls. He likes a hole in the wall, or he likes a place that his friends own. He’s very cautious. He’ll only go out on off-nights."

"The girls go through the back-door entrance in the Trump World Tower to avoid the paparazzi."

After Jeter and his one-night stand-related rumors swirled for a decade, Derek finally broke his silence and cleared all the air this year.

Derek Jeter was appalled at the rumors and finally addressed them

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees - Game One

In his recently released multi-part documentary, "The Captain," Derek Jeter finally slammed all the rumors which surfaced related to the one-night stands.

In "The Captain," Derek Jeter said:

“Yeah, I read the article. Yeah, of course. You know, you see it, and then it’s like, how the f**k did people come up with this? You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this shit?”

Jeter added:

"It’s a story that became larger than life. People keep regurgitating this story that never happened. Never happened."

After being romantically involved with multiple women while playing with the New York Yankees, Derek finally chose to settle down with Hannah Davis in 2015. The pair got hitched in 2016 and are parents to three gorgeous munchkins - Bella Raine, 4, Story Grey, 3, and River Rose, 8 months.

